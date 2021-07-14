British travelers departed from Malta with a covid jab from India.





Traveling should not be banned for Britons who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine made in India, Transport Minister Grant Shoppes said.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Steve Hardy and Glenda Hardy, in their 60s, turned from Manchester Airport in the middle of the night trying to board a flight to Malta.

The couple tried to meet a son they hadn’t seen in over a year.

Hardy told the newspaper that they were just upset when officials heard that they could not travel because of the deployment of the vaccinated AstraZeneca. At least three other people were also rejected on the plane, Hardy said.

Shapps said the government would bring the matter to Maltese authorities.

That’s not right and that shouldn’t happen, he told BBC Breakfast. The pharmaceutical agency MHRA has made it very clear that it doesn’t matter if the AstraZeneca you have is made here or at the Serum Institute in India, it is the exact same product and provides exactly the same level of protection from viruses.

So we will definitely speak with our Maltese colleagues to point out all of this. Obviously what they do is up to them. But we will make the scientific point in the strongest terms possible. There is no difference. We do not recognize the difference.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health and Human Services claimed that it was the same product as other AstraZeneca vaccines, confident that international travel would not be affected by the Indian Zab.

However, the vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and known as Covishield is not approved by the European Medicines Agency and is therefore not accepted under the EU Vaccine Passport Scheme.

According to the guidelines of the Malta Tourism Authority, persons receiving doses made in India in batch numbers 4120Z001, 4120Z002 and 4120Z003 are not allowed to travel to that country.

The batch number can be found on the NHS Covid app. According to the Daily Telegraph, 5 million Britons are thought to have received the Covishield version of the jab.

Malta is one of the few destinations on the UK government’s travel green list. This means people returning from Malta do not need to go through quarantine, making it a popular destination for British travelers traveling abroad.

Malta’s health minister announced last week that entry will be barred from Wednesday unless all visitors are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Earlier this month, 75 British vacationers were turned down on an Air Malta flight after they tried to use the NHS Covid-19 app to prove their vaccination status. The UK has repeatedly changed guidelines on what evidence is allowed for British people to enter, sparking confusion among people booking vacations.

