Rivercide, a documentary that reveals the identity of the UK’s water pollution source, broadcast live | descent





Mention will be made of a huge livestock farm, considered the world’s first live investigative documentary, and the name of a privatized water company accused of polluting national waterways.

The crowdfunded survey Riverside, which will air online at 7pm on Wednesday, is hosted by environmental journalist and Guardian columnist George Monbio. Monbio will travel along the River Wye, which flows between England and Wales, collecting water samples to be analyzed as the documentary unfolds.

This is a truly shocking story about how our rivers are being degraded, Monbiot said. You are exposing a serious mistake.

The Y River at Symonds Yat Rock. Its idyllic appearance differs from the fact that some are heavily polluted. Photo by David Broadbent/Alamy

The broadcast also links to locations in Yorkshire and eastern England that have similar problems.

The documentary comes amid growing concerns about the scale of human and animal waste flowing into rivers and oceans. Only 14% of UK rivers are classified as healthy, with sewage discharge accounting for 36% of waterway damage and runoff from the agricultural industry accounting for 40%.

Last week, Southern Water was fined $90m for knowingly dumping billions of liters of sewage over the years.

Analysis shows that only a small percentage of illicit emissions lead to prosecution, and the Environment Agency, which monitors river pollution, has lost nearly two-thirds of its budget since 2010.

A big part of what we’re seeing is a complete failure of government. I don’t mean Westminster government, I mean all four countries, Monbiot said. With less monitoring and enforcement, anything can be avoided.

Riverside manager Franny Armstrong. Only a few of us can make something free to watch around the world. It was irresistible. photo: youtube

The live documentary is directed by Franny Armstrong, known for the films Age of Stupid and McLibel, with a budget of 70,000.

Armstrong says that in the past, only large corporations with external broadcast trucks and hundreds of thousands of pounds could hold live events. But mobile phone streaming technology means that only a few of us will be able to create something that can be watched for free in the world. Not trying was too irresistible.

Armstrong believes that live coverage poses risks to environmental filmmaking, which can sometimes create a solemn and serious viewing environment. This format adds a risk factor, making it a lot more fun to watch, she said. People will wonder if George is about to get off the ship. Or will the live streaming stop? Challenge Anneka has a feeling.

Monbio will be joined by singer Charlotte Church, who wrote the original song for the broadcast, and poet Owen Shears. The poet Benjamin Zephaniah also appears.

The crew did not reach out to existing broadcasters for the live stream. Even if it somehow passed a commissioning editor, he would have been killed by the official government, Monbiot said. Big broadcasters have become much more cautious. There was a real excitement about journalism when I started working for the BBC in the 1980s. But the sense of being able to do anything daring and dangerous is completely gone.

Monbiot decided to focus on the River Wa after an unsettling canoe trip last summer. He discovered that Wye, once famous for salmon, has changed beyond recognition over the past decade. It should have been crystal clear because it hadn’t rained, but he couldn’t see anything, he said. I made the mistake of going swimming. I almost gagged because my nostrils were so disgusting as soon as they got close to the water. When I came out, it felt like my whole body was covered with a sticky runny nose. It looked like something out of a 1970’s science fiction movie.

Rivers are the life support systems that all life depends on, but we’re literally dumping shit into them, Armstrong said. Do you think maintaining clean water is the most important thing in a civilized society and the world’s 6th richest country? But this government cannot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/jul/14/livestreamed-documentary-rivercide-to-unmask-uks-water-polluters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos