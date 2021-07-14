COVID-19: UK coronavirus cases exceed 40,000 daily – highest since mid-January | UK News





In the last 24 hours, the UK reported 42,302 new coronavirus cases and 49 more deaths, according to UK government data.

The daily number of confirmed cases is the highest since 55,761 on January 15.

It is the eighth consecutive day that the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 30,000.

The latest figures compare yesterday’s recorded 36,660 COVID-19 infections and 50 deaths, with last week’s announcement of 32,548 cases and 33 deaths at this time last week.

Real-time COVID-19 updates in the UK and around the world

Health Minister Sajid Javid announced that two-thirds of adults in the UK are currently receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 35,155,767 people were fully vaccinated after 158,276 received their second dose on Tuesday.

And yesterday, 46,037,090 people, including 59,073, received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Vaccine figures will be celebrated by politicians before coronavirus restrictions are lifted next Monday, including restrictions on social distancing and legal obligations to wear face masks.

The government has delayed lifting most of the rules until July 19, so that two-thirds of adults can get a double-jab and all adults can get the first vaccine.

Still, experts have accused the government of rushing to plan amid a surge in coronavirus cases caused by the delta variant.

About 1,200 scientists, including four SAGE members, put the brakes on the July 19 unlock plan and warned the government that the national unlock decision was “unethical”.

In an article for the Lancet, they accused the government of pursuing an “unscientific” policy of “herd immunity by herd infection.”

Dr Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director for Public Health England, has urged people to vaccinate amid the surge in infections.

“Patients are growing rapidly,” she said. “We knew that if we opened up we would see more cases, but thankfully the vaccines are not causing deaths and hospitalizations to rise as fast as patients.

“If you have not been vaccinated, schedule your 1st and 2nd doses as soon as possible.

“There are currently restrictions in place, so it is important to comply with them and steps we can all take to protect ourselves and our loved ones, such as wearing a mask in an enclosed space when it is lifted on Monday and opening windows if so. is still there.” Make close contact indoors to meet again, get tested and stay home if you have symptoms.

“The pandemic is not over and we must all be vigilant.”

Scotland will also ease some restrictions on Monday, but face masks will still be mandatory.

Wales previously announced that it would ease some of its COVID-19 regulations starting Saturday, but face masks are still required on public transport and in most indoor public places.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-daily-coronavirus-cases-exceed-40-000-highest-since-mid-january-12355797 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos