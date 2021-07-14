U.S. Positioned for Slowing Chinese Pork Demand





At the start of 2021, it was difficult to assess the rate at which China’s domestic pork production was rebounding from the impact of African swine fever (ASF). ASF outbreaks have persisted in several regions, and reliable production data has become even more elusive than usual. Government reports suggest a robust recovery in the pig herd, but this does not appear to match the continued flow of imported pork entering China.

Late spring brought more clarity to the production outlook, as live pork and pork prices in China have steadily declined and did not bottom out until June 22. The average price for live pork, which started in 2021 at nearly $ 2.50 / lb, has fallen to a low of around $. 90 / lb. on June 22 before rebounding above $ 1.05 / lb. by the end of June. Prices rebounded again to $ 1.15 / lb. in early July, but it was still over 50% below levels a year ago.

Another indication of the significant change in China’s pork supply situation is that the government has stopped releasing central pork reserves and has started purchasing pork as a price stabilization mechanism. Last year, China’s Commodity Reserve Management Center released a total of 670,000 metric tons (mt) of pork in an attempt to lower consumer prices. This practice continued in early 2021, with 210,000 mt auctioned from January 1 to early March. But the last release of pork reserves took place on March 10, and on July 7, the agency organized its first transaction to purchase and store frozen central reserve pork, for a volume of 20,000 mt.

The American Meat Export Federation (USMEF) expected U.S. pork exports to China to decline in 2021, from very high volumes last year, but these exports would still be second. most important ever recorded. As expected, exports of pork cuts to China totaled 266,836 tonnes through May, down 30% from a year ago, but nearly four times the pace of 2019. On a Very positive note, pork exports to China are more important this year, up 15% to 135,000 mt, valued at 329 million dollars (up 17%).

“Finding alternative destinations for pork is particularly difficult, so China’s continued demand for these items is very beneficial to the US industry,” said Erin Borror, economist at USMEF. “Variety meat exports have also increased to Mexico, Central America and the Philippines. May exports were the highest of the year at 50,000 mt, which helped boost the overall value of carcasses. “

For the full year, USMEF expects exports of pork cuts to China to decline by about 20% year-on-year to 584,000 mt, but global exports to remain stable at 2.5 million mt. So which markets will compensate for the drop in Chinese demand?

“Keep in mind that the surge in pork imports after ASF in China has driven products away from other markets not only in Asia but everywhere,” Borror explained. “With limited global supplies and domestic production problems in many countries, this has had a negative effect on pork consumption. Rebuilding this demand is the key to compensating for the drop in volumes to China. “

USMEF

To maintain overall export growth, US industry needs contributions from many countries, none more critical than Mexico. US exports to Mexico peaked in 2017 at just over 800,000 tonnes (including muscle cuts and assorted meats). After a rapid start in 2018, exports suffered the impact of retaliatory duties in the metal tariff dispute. These duties were removed at the end of May 2019, but exports have not fully recovered due to a number of factors. These include the impact of COVID on the Mexican economy, increased competition from Mexico’s domestic pork production and Canadian pork, and unprecedented demand for imports from China.

Demand from Mexico is showing signs of a strong rebound in 2021. In fact, Mexico has regained its position as the top destination for US muscle pieces, with exports (through May) exceeding 275,000 tonnes, in up 20% from a year ago, and the value climbing 37% to $ 551 million. Pork supplies are limited in Mexico due to swine disease issues in winter and spring, as evidenced by record prices for live pork in April and May. A larger share of Mexican pork is also exported, with China being the major growing market. China narrowly edged Japan as the top destination for Mexican pork in the first five months of the year, with 47,750 mt (up 34%) while Japan took 47,690 mt (in decrease of 1%). A slowdown in Chinese demand will also impact Mexican exports, but the Mexican pork industry continues to aggressively continue to grow in Asia.

Central America has been a star for American pork in recent years, with exports setting a new record in 2020 despite food service lockdowns and other challenges related to COVID. Demand increased in 2021, with exports up to May increasing by more than 50% in volume (nearly 58,000 mt) and value ($ 149 million). There is room for further growth in consumption in Central America, and larger imports were needed to offset lower domestic production as well as to meet growing consumer demand for pork. Consumers increasingly recognize the relative affordability of American pork, as well as its nutritional value, convenience and high quality. The United States-Central America-Dominican Republic Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR) also ensures that most American pigs enter the region duty-free.

The Colombian economy was hit hard by COVID in 2020, and although these challenges persist in the first half of this year, exacerbated by widespread protests and labor strikes, demand for pork has registered an impressive rebound. Until May, exports to Colombia increased by more than 40% compared to a year ago to reach 41,000 mt, valued at 94 million dollars. Colombian pork prices fell in the second quarter of 2020 with the first impacts of COVID, but rebounded strongly and reached or near record levels in the first half of 2021.

Canada was impacted by the volatility of access to the Chinese market, with a complete suspension in the second half of 2019. Then several factories were delisted from mid-2020 after the resumption of access. Even with these restrictions, Canada’s exports outpaced production growth in 2020, leaving less pork in the domestic market and causing per capita consumption (or supply) to decline by more than 10%. U.S. pork has helped fill some of that void and U.S. exports to Canada continue to grow this year, with exports through May up 4% year-on-year to over 92,000 mt. that the value jumped 17% to $ 378 million.

“The growth opportunities for American pork are not limited to the Western Hemisphere, but this is where the USMEF sees the biggest opportunities emerge in the second half of this year,” Borror said. “This is our backyard, where the US industry can continue to help grow and rebuild pork consumption. This is where we can compete best, given our labor constraints and shipping hurdles.

The rebound in consumption will also generate growth opportunities in Southeast Asia, particularly in the Philippines, where imports are benefiting from temporary tariff relief. Other key destinations in the region include Vietnam and Singapore. South Korea has a growing appetite for American chilled pork, and the American industry has also capitalized on strong sales of convenience items in traditional retail outlets and in e-commerce. Retail demand remains strong in Japan, but the restaurant industry continues to struggle with shorter opening hours and other COVID-related restrictions in major metropolitan areas.

USMEF

China accounted for 62% of the European Union’s pork exports this year, which reached a record 1.9 million tonnes through April. Shipments to China totaled 1.18 million tonnes, up 17%, but even with continued growth to China, EU exports to many other Asian markets such as the Philippines, Hong Kong, South Korea and Vietnam increased sharply from a year ago.

“Achieving continued growth in Asia is very important for the US industry, but as Chinese demand eases further, the competitive landscape will intensify,” Borror said. “We consider this situation to be similar to 2014, when Russia closed to imports from the EU and European pork poured into a wide range of Asian markets. There will be growth opportunities in Asia, but in the midst of a very crowded field of aggressive suppliers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nationalhogfarmer.com/news/us-positioned-slowdown-chinas-pork-demand The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos