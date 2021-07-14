UK Watchers Won’t Block Provident Compensation Scheme in Court | UK News





The UK financial watchdog has said the loan does not support compensation plans for missold customers, but has announced in court that it will not officially oppose the Provident Financials plan.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) expressed concern in a letter to Provident Financial, believing that the compensation plan would give consumers much less than they owe.

The FCA added that the Department of Consumer Credit (CCD)’s door-to-door lender plan for clients is inconsistent with FCA rules, principles and objectives. But blocking the plan would put the business in bankruptcy, further reducing the money customers would receive, he said.

In March, Provident wrote to its 4.3 million former and current customers, stating that CCD could go bankrupt if it doesn’t agree to a drastic cut in compensation for bad sales.

Provident and its competitors, which lend money to people who can’t get loans from mainstream banks, have come under scrutiny in recent years at high interest rates.

Provident told customers that profits were hurt by the pandemic and growing complaints about CCDs from claims management companies filing complaints on behalf of customers. Provident earned more than 10 times its $25 million in dividends in the second half of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

The lender said the plan would ensure a fairer and equitable outcome for its customers, but added that the compensation payout could be much less than the amount claimed.

In its most recent letter to Provident by the FCA, it said it had significant concerns in general about regulated companies using contractual schemes to avoid paying customers in full.

Earlier this year, the FCA challenged a similar plan proposed by UK subprime lender Amigo to limit customer claims, but was ultimately overruled by the High Court.

Provident Financial confirmed in May that it was closing its doorstep lending business for the first time in 141 years.

Chief Executive Officer Malcolm Le May said that between May and the end of June, the CCD loan limit was reduced to 42 million and 1,000 workers had left the company.

Le May said Providents’ view is that this plan and the runoff managed is the best outcome for customers and their stakeholders and will file the case in court.

Shares of Provident Financials rose more than 3.5% after the FCA letter was published.

Customers have several days to vote on the Providents plan, which is still subject to court approval. If the plan is agreed upon, Provident said it expects customers with valid claims to receive compensation by the end of 2022.

