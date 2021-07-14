US to begin evacuation of Afghans who helped US military





WASHINGTON (AP) The Biden administration is set to begin evacuations of Afghan interpreters and translators who aided the US military effort during nearly 20 years of war, an administration official said.

Operation Allies Refuge flights from Afghanistan in the last week of July will first be available to special immigrant visa applicants already in the process of applying for residence in the United States, according to the senior administration official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

President Joe Biden has come under pressure from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to come up with a plan to help evacuate Afghan military aid ahead of the US military withdrawal in the coming months. The White House began briefing lawmakers on the outline of their plans last month.

Planning for the evacuation could potentially affect tens of thousands of Afghans. Several thousand Afghans who worked for the United States and their families are already applying for special immigration visas.

The Biden administration has also worked to identify a third country or US territory that could host Afghans while their visa applications are being processed.

The administration weighs in using commercial planes chartered by the State Department, not military jets, according to a second administration official, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. But if the State Department asks for military planes, the U.S. military would be ready to help, the official said.

Tracey Jacobson, three-time Chef de Mission in Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kosovo, heads the State Department coordination unit which will fulfill the President’s pledge in Operation Allies Refuge. This unit also includes representatives of the defense and internal security departments.

Russ Travers, deputy homeland security adviser and former head of the National Counterterrorism Center, is coordinating the interagency political process on Operation Allies Refuge, officials said.

Separately, the White House has announced that Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, the White House’s Homeland Security Advisor, will lead a US delegation to a security conference in Uzbekistan this week to discuss Afghanistan’s security concerns. with the leaders of the five countries of Austria, the Czech Republic and Hungary. , Slovakia and Slovenia and other regional actors.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Envoy for Reconciliation in Afghanistan, are also expected to attend the conference.

U.S. officials have said that one possibility under consideration is to move Afghan visa applicants to neighboring countries in Central Asia, where they could be protected from possible retaliation from the Taliban or other groups.

The White House and the State Department declined to comment on the exact number of people to be relocated or where they might go.

Biden announced last week that the US military operation in Afghanistan would end on August 31.

The tightening of the war end date comes after the administration of former President Donald Trumps negotiated a deal with the Taliban to end the US military mission by May 1, 2021. Biden, after his took office, announced that US troops would be out by the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks. The attacks were prepared by Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden of Afghanistan, where he had been refugee by the Taliban.

Associated Press writer Roberts Burns in Washington contributed to this report.

