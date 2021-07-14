Inflation Watch: US Producer Prices Rise Biggest Ever | Business and Economy News





A sign that inflation continues to gallop upward, US producer prices posted their largest annual increase in more than a decade in June.

Those worried that inflation could pose a threat to the US economic recovery received another dose of ammunition on Wednesday with the latest government data showing that producer prices continued to gallop higher in June.

The Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures the prices companies get for the goods and services they sell, rose 1.0% in June, after rising 0.8% in May , announced the US Department of Labor.

Over the past 12 months, producer prices in the United States have risen 7.3%, the biggest gain since annual figures were first reduced in November 2010.

Higher prices for services accounted for some 60 percent of the June increase in the PPI.

When businesses see prices rise, those costs are often passed on to consumers. Wednesday’s producer price report followed data released Tuesday that showed U.S. consumer prices in June saw their largest month-on-month increase since June 2008, and their largest annual increase since. August 2008.

A little inflation is good for an economy because it prompts consumers to buy goods and services now, rather than sitting on their wallets waiting for prices to drop. But too much inflation can be deeply destructive if it triggers a vicious upward price spiral that prompts policymakers to sharply raise interest rates and potentially derail the country’s economic recovery after COVID-19.

The steward of the US economy, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, is not worried about this happening. For months, the Fed chief has repeatedly said that he and his fellow policymakers believe the current wave of rising prices is a temporary consequence of supply bottlenecks forming for commodities and the economy. workforce as companies drastically reject COVID-19 restrictions to meet demands from reinvigorated consumers.

In remarks prepared for congressional testimony he is expected to deliver later Wednesday, Powell reiterated the Fed’s view that inflation will likely stay high in the coming months before moderating.

But other economists and data watchers fear inflation may not be so temporary and that the Fed will act too late to bring it under control.

Some evidence suggests that price spikes could peak.

Excluding volatile food, energy and business services, producer prices rose 0.5% in June after increasing 0.7% in May. Over the year, they gained 5.5% last month, the biggest gain since this data was first calculated in August 2014.

For now, the Fed is keeping its promise not to raise interest rates until the country’s labor market has completely healed from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

In June, the country’s unemployment rate was 5.9% well above its pre-pandemic level of 3.5%. And there were 9.5 million unemployed last month.

But in May, there were 9.2 million job postings in the United States. And to show just how confident some Americans are in their job prospects, some 3.6 million of them left their jobs in May.

Some accuse the federal top-up of $ 300 per week in state unemployment benefits of dissuading the unemployed from hammering the sidewalk in search of work. Others cite fear of COVID-19, too many companies chasing the same type of workers at a time, and childcare challenges to keep the unemployed from taking jobs.

Dozens of states, most of which are run by Republican governors, are pulling out of federal unemployment benefit programs that include the $ 300-per-week supplement.

To encourage job applicants to fill vacancies, some companies have raised salaries or offered signing bonuses. Some economists now fear that rising wages will trigger a wage-price spiral. But others point out that low-income Americans’ paychecks were behind schedule before the pandemic and are simply getting a long-overdue increase.

