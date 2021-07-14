UK Transport Decarbonization Plan: Stakeholder Response





The UK government today announced the Transport Decarbonization Plan, a blueprint for reducing the transport sector’s CO2 emissions to zero.

The plan, which includes all modes of transport, but specifically road, rail and air, will see rail and air reaching net zero targets by 2050 and 2040 respectively.

The transport decarbonization initiative is just the beginning that requires continued effort and collaboration to deliver on its ambitious promises, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said.

Among the initiatives launched as part of this plan, the government announced the Jet Zero Agreement. In this consultation, the aviation sector is 2040.

For rail, Shapps explained how the government is supporting electrification programs and battery and hydrogen train development programs.

The plan was met with mixed reactions from environmental and industry stakeholders, some praising the ambition and others saying it wasn’t realistic.

Businesses play a big role in the transition to greener transportation systems. British Industry Federation (CBI)

According to Matthew Fell, CBI UK Policy Director, businesses will contribute to the success of their decarbonization initiatives as a net-zero transition occurs through the purchase of green vehicles, support for green commuting and green decisions.

Fell also called for rapid development of green fuels. In a press statement, he said the phase-out date, which pollutes vehicles in road, rail and aerospace sectors, will send important signals to markets and investors.

This must be supported by a reliable plan to accelerate the development of clean technologies such as hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and a comprehensive plan to build a charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

I welcome the government’s leadership in achieving the goal of zero net emissions for aviation by the Jet Zero Commission by 2050.

Heathrow COO and Jet Zero Council CEO Emma Gilthorpe said the airline industry is looking forward to working with government to put these ambitions into action and provide a future where people can continue to enjoy the benefits of air travel without worrying about the impact. welcomed to the environment.

Jet Zero Council is a partnership between aviation stakeholders and the UK government to provide zero transatlantic flights using new technology. The commission recently received $3 million in government funding to start a competition for zero-emission flight infrastructure that will fund research on hydrogen and electric aircraft.

In the case of aviation, reaching zero is a very long bet on the odds that just advances in technology Greenpeace UK

Greenpeace UK Chief Scientist Dr Doug Parr believes that if technological advances do not allow the aviation industry to reach zero by 2040, an alternative to offset is needed.

If you’re unlucky, you need demand capping, and it would be foolish for the government not to plan for that now, he told Airport Technology. Frequent flyer levies are easily understood and have emerged as a fair mechanism to curb unsustainable demand. [as] It also has the great advantage that it can be implemented now.

There is no realistic strategy for dealing with the majority of emissions from international flights. transport and environment

Matt Finch, UK policy manager for the campaign group Transport & Environment, says net-zero domestic flights and the use of SAFs by 2040 are steps in the right direction, but not enough. This plan is considered unrealistic as it relies solely on the ICAO Corsia framework, which aims to offset and offset surplus emissions from aviation.

This is not the road to net zero aviation, and it does not level with the industry that future growth above pre-pandemic levels is incompatible with climate targets or with passengers that flying should be an occasional luxury, he added. In aviation, planning is a missed opportunity.

These decarbonization ambitions mean that railroads can plan to invest in technology and capabilities. Railroad Industry Association (RIA)

RIA’s Chief Executive Officer Darren Caplan welcomes the initiative and encourages the government to recognize the role rail freight can play in reducing emissions by extending its commitment to remove all diesel-only trains from the network by 2040 to freight. I saw it and said it was encouraging.

Caplan also praised the government’s decision to act quickly when it comes to electrifying the rail system.

He added that only 38% of the UK rail network is currently electrified, and the work can’t be delayed any further compared to the transport decarbonization and the goals of powering most of the networks outlined in the Williams-Shapps plan. Every ton of carbon we start saving now will save nearly 30 tons by 2050, supporting thousands of green jobs for the future.

Rail suppliers are awaiting details on which plans will be approved and look forward to supporting electrification programs.

Governments must take on the burden of polluters accessing rail transport groups

To make it easier for people to switch to greener modes of transport, governments should take a polluter pays approach when considering taxes such as air passenger tariffs, according to Andy Bagnall, director of the Rail Delivery Group.

[The government should] Bagnall explained that it will reform the rail fare system to make it simpler to use and make good deals easier, so more passengers will come back. Taking the train is already one of the greenest ways for people and goods to move across the country, and railroad companies are keen to work with governments to make it greener.

Taking the train is already one of the greenest ways for people and goods to move across the country, and railroad companies are keen to work with governments to make it greener.

