Biden administration launches operation to help relocate Afghans who aided the United States





Flights for Afghan special immigrant visa (SIV) applicants “which are already in preparation will begin in the last week of July,” according to a senior administration official.

“Under the leadership of President Biden, the United States is launching Operation Allies Refuge to support resettlement flights of interested and eligible Afghan nationals and their families who have supported the United States and our partners in Afghanistan and are in the SIV application pipeline, ”the official said. .

The administration said it would not have further details on when or where the flights are going for operational security.

However, a US official with first-hand knowledge of the ongoing discussions said the United States was exploring the possibility of granting Afghans humanitarian parole, which would allow them to enter the United States temporarily, and that it could be relocated “to the United States at potential military installation sites.” The official called the scenario “likely,” but also said overseas locations are not excluded either, stressing that a final decision on the matter has not yet been taken.

News of “Operation Allies Refuge” was first reported by Reuters.

Amb. Tracey Jacobson, who served as US Ambassador to Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kosovo, “heads the State Department coordination unit that will honor the President’s commitment to Operation Allies Refuge,” the senior administration official said, noting that the task force will include representatives from the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Homeland Security.

Russ Travers, senior adviser to the National Security Council, will coordinate the interagency political process on the operation.

The administration has been criticized by lawmakers and bipartisan advocates for not doing enough to protect the Afghans who have helped the United States and now fear their lives may be in danger as the Taliban gain traction and the United States. United States withdraws completely from Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden announced last week that the military withdrawal from Afghanistan would be completed by the end of August, and the U.S. Central Command said on Tuesday that the United States had completed “more than 95 percent of the entire withdrawal process “.

In his remarks, the president pledged “to ensure that we support Afghan nationals who work side by side with US forces, including interpreters and translators.”

“Our message to these women and men is clear: there is a home for you in the United States if you wish, and we will be by your side as you have been with us,” he said.

The State Department said there were 18,000 SIV applicants in the pipeline, and the administration had previously suggested it would focus on the 9,000 in the later stages of the application process.

“Moving offer”

“We have identified a group of SIV candidates – that is, individuals who were already somewhere in this SIV processing chain – who, at the right time before the end of the military withdrawal later this year, move to or to fewer offer to relocate to a third country during the processing of their SIV application. We have had conversations, diplomatic discussions with a number of countries around the world, “the department spokesman said on Monday. State, Ned Price.

As CNN reported earlier this month, the United States is in talks with Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to welcome some of the Afghans who worked alongside American troops and diplomats while processing their visa applications.

Homeland Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall is leading a high-level delegation to Uzbekistan this week, the NSC said on Wednesday, where she will join United States Special Representative for Reconciliation in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in discussions with leaders of Afghanistan and countries in the region on “how to promote peace, security and development in Afghanistan and advance shared regional security interests, including counterterrorism cooperation.” “

The United States is also exploring the possibility of relocating the applicants to U.S. territories or military installations in other countries, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a briefing last week.

Advocates and lawmakers have urged the administration to get more concrete details on their plans to save Afghans and their families amid what the former US military commander in Afghanistan said was a worrying pace of Taliban gains in the field.

“Today’s announcement is an essential step forward in honoring the promise we made to the Afghan allies who have faithfully served our mission. The danger they and their families face as a result of their service cannot be overstated. the evacuation was significant, ”said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, President and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.

“Unfortunately, there are still too many unanswered questions, including who exactly and how many people are eligible for the evacuation. With partners estimating that 49% of those at risk reside outside Kabul, how will those outside the capital be able to access safety? And to which countries will they be evacuated? We have serious concerns about the protection of the human rights of our allies in countries that have been announced as potential partners in this effort, ”she said in a statement.

Organization that works to help Afghan translators and their families settle in the United States is taking matters into their own hands, raising more than $ 1 million to buy plane tickets for the 1,250 Afghans who have already received visas and are part of the group Biden said last week. had not yet flown to the United States.

James Miervaldis, president of “No One Left Behind,” told CNN the details were still being worked out, but the thefts could begin as early as next week.

CORRECTION: This story has been corrected to accurately reflect the name “Operation Allied Refuge”

CNN’s Barbara Starr, John Harwood, Kylie Atwood, Nicole Gaouette and Oren Liebermann contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/14/politics/afghanistan-operation-relocation/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos