EIA Says U.S. Coal Production in 2020 Lowest Since 1965





Coal is pictured in a container as people protest BlackRock’s investment in coal and oil sands outside their corporate headquarters in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York City, New York, the United States, May 25, 2021. REUTERS / Carlo Allegri

July 14 (Reuters) – The Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday that U.S. coal production fell in 2020 to its lowest level since 1965 due to weak global demand in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal agency said in a report that U.S. coal production stood at 535 million short tons (MMst) in 2020, down 24% from the 706 MMst mined in 2019.

The EIA said the pandemic has slowed global demand for coal and some U.S. mines have been idle for long periods to slow the spread of the virus among workers, with exports drastically declining in April 2020.

Coal production in the United States fell 20% year-on-year and exports were 26% lower in 2020 than in 2019.

Coal production in Wyoming, where more coal is produced than any other state, was 21% lower in 2020 than it was in 2019, while West Virginia’s second-largest producer saw an annual decline by 28%, the agency said.

The EIA explained that the drop was also due to lower demand from the US power sector for the non-renewable energy source, while falling natural gas prices made coal less competitive for power generation.

Coal has been the primary fuel in U.S. power plants for much of the last century, but its use has been declining since its peak in 2007.

Gas overtook coal as the primary fuel for U.S. power plants in 2016, according to federal data, and has held that title ever since.

As of the end of May this year, U.S. power companies plan to withdraw or convert more than 5,800 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired power plants in 2021 to gas after shutting down more than 10,400 MW in 2020, according to data from the EIA and Thomson Reuters.

Report by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

