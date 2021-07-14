UK regulators are jumping into the US Libor transition.





The world of financial regulation respects borders, unlike global capital. This is especially true when these boundaries belong to the largest financial entity, the United States.

So we’re a bit surprised that senior UK officials thought it appropriate how the US was handling its efforts to switch from Libor to an alternative benchmark to support floating rate financial instruments. many). We believe this will affect the way UK-based companies borrow in dollars for the reasons outlined below.

As with everything with Libor, we need to look back a bit and explain what’s going on here.

The closest the US has to an official Libor replacement is the Secured Overnight Financing Rate called Sofr. Based on the cost of securing overnight funds in the repo market for U.S. Treasuries, the Sofr is produced daily by the New York Fed and approved by numerous financial authorities.

That approval did not prevent other alternatives from emerging. Many alternatives like BSBY and Ameribor are credit sensitive. In other words, like Libor, Sofr incorporates credit risk as a measure of safe overnight financing. Do not. This is because credit-sensitive rates, by definition, provide a term component that gives lenders and borrowers confidence in how much they will pay in advance. (Read more here.) Alternatives like BSBY, unlike Libor, are mostly based on real transactions.

The attitude of US authorities to these myriad charges competing to replace Libor is somewhat confusing. They are willing to promote the advantages of Sofr, such as being based on a much larger and more liquid transaction pool, but are reluctant to ban the use of alternatives. The US view is that the decision on which benchmark to apply rests with both parties to the transaction. What regulators claim otherwise is beyond their authority.

These multiple alternatives complicate the transition away from Libor in the United States. Meanwhile, the UK agrees that Libor should be replaced by Sonia in most contracts.

It seems that UK regulators are making the delay in the US rather annoying. We don’t think they’ll be most excited about having to extend the life of their most popular Dollar Libor fixtures from the end of this year to mid-2023. This probably explains why they stepped on their feet and moved on. Let’s get into the debate about what will replace the Dollar Libo first.

So what exactly are their complaints?

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said in May that many credit-sensitive interest rates to replace Libor risk falling into the same pitfalls as failed benchmarks. The reason is that in panic, activity is believed to depend on trading in markets that tend to disappear.

This rate being promoted by some as an alternative to the chosen risk-free rate [such as Sofr and, in the UK, Sonia] It has only a fraction of the underlying data points and is still exposed to the liquidity premium inherent in Libor. Building a new benchmark in a small and shrinking market can cause large and sudden movements in interest rates that are immediately delivered to borrowers who have contracts tied to those rates.

Ameribor’s creators claim that no such dry spell occurred. Sofr experienced volatility especially in the fall of 2019.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s Edwin Schooling Latter (real name) doesn’t stop going further than Bailey. Earlier this month, he mentioned some of the Sofr alternatives by name and warned (our emphasis) that it is undesirable for businesses to use them without the express consent of regulators.

We don’t want a shift to new so-called ‘credit sensitive’ rates, such as Bloomberg’s Short-Term Bank Yield Index (known as BSBY), which some contracts have proposed as Libor’s possible successor. ..

. . . They share many of the same flaws as Libor. This is mainly because it is derived from transactions in the Commercial Paper (CP) and Certificate of Deposit markets. However, as we vividly saw in March last year, when liquidity in the CP market was depleted and yields skyrocketed, the liquidity of these markets turned out not to be stress-resistant…..

. . . Because of this, we would be concerned about the significant use of such rates in the UK market. It is difficult to see how the product might be suitable for use in a product that targets less complex borrowers who do not understand the complex and relatively opaque risks. Regulated UK market participants wishing to use these so-called ‘credit sensitive’ rates in their UK-based businesses are asked to consider their risks carefully and consult with an FCA supervisor before doing so.

Does this side of the Atlantic have regulators in mind who want dollar borrowing to be fully linked to Sofr? It seems so. Many people are crazy about term rates and are looking for alternatives. Next up is Claude Brown, Reed Smith’s partner responsible for the Libor transition.

I don’t think many UK customers will go to Ameribor. It is closer to domestic rates as it is based on the cost of financing to non-Wall Street US banks. But BSBY presents a competition. We’re getting a multinational that says this is what we want in our contracts for either replacing Libor or for new borrowing. You can see BSBY become a preferential market rate. Treasurers want a term rate like Libor in that they can look it up on the screen and know how much they owe in three months.

Plans are underway to create term rates based on Sofr. Hopefully this will calm the interest in people like BSBY. However, the timing of its introduction is uncertain and, as Brown puts it, “until the term Sofr actually comes out, people will use what they see.” When people get used to BSBY, they may not want to switch.

If UK regulators step out, you could end up with a strange situation where UK and US dollar borrowing depend on very different benchmarks, creating all kinds of arbitrage opportunities.

Multinational corporations will respond. But all of this is yet another example of how the relative simplicity we had so far has been replaced by an entirely more complex world.

