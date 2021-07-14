UK road-building strategy must make promises on climate, government says | transport policy





The UK’s 27 billion road-building strategy will have to be redrawn to take into account its environmental promises with the victory of activists seeking judicial review

The government transport decarbonization plan, released on Wednesday, promised to review a national network of national policy statements outlining key spending strategies for roads.

The plan said the decision was triggered by a fundamental change brought to travel patterns due to the pandemic and climate promises, but after court documents showed that Transport Minister Grant Shoppes resisted advice from officials, the government was forced into a potentially difficult legal battle. faced. Review road policies.

The pledge means that the Department of Transportation will waive legal defenses in one of two cases raised by the Transport Action Network (Tan). Activists are more likely to pay.

However, decarbonization plans still suggest that the government will continue to build large-scale roads with the assumption that future vehicles will be electric or low-emission vehicles.

In the foreword to the plan, Shapps said: Our major transportation infrastructure program was designed before the pandemic. We want to understand how changes in work, shopping and travel patterns can affect them.

As new demand patterns become clear, we will also review national policy statements outlining government policies for the national road network. Our ambitious road program reflects and will continue to reflect that the majority of long-distance travel, passengers and cargo will be via roads in every imaginable situation. Remote areas of the countryside will always rely more on roads.

The road strategy was drafted in 2014, before the UK had legal commitments to a net-zero and up-to-date carbon budget. The plan said it would make sense for us to review in light of these developments and, once known, update the underlying forecast to reflect the more recent post-pandemic situation.

Tan’s director Chris Todd said the promised review was a step in the right direction, but expressed concern that actions will speak louder than words. This substantiates two legal issues in which Grants Shapps refused to review this outdated road policy back in 2018. last 12 months. However, it does not necessarily provide the necessary changes.

Carbon emissions will continue to be rejected when evaluating new roads while the review is in progress without stopping the climate change-related sections. Also, reviews are unlikely to happen very quickly when urgent action is needed in this area.

The second lawsuit filed by Tan was heard in the High Court last month over a road investment strategy (RIS2) to finance a $27 billion policy and is expected to reach a ruling in the coming weeks.

Without reducing RIS2 funding, Todd added that soon the road program will continue to mislead us, undermining the plan’s ambitions. With governments spending billions on new roads, increasing traffic congestion and driving climate change, reducing car use alone is not enough to achieve change.

The decarbonization plan was announced the same day that further consultations for the controversial 8 billion Lower Thames Crossing began.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jul/14/uk-roadbuilding-strategy-climate-commitments-government-grant-shapps

