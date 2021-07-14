Staggering loss: Overdose deaths rise in US during pandemic | Coronavirus pandemic News





Overdose deaths hit a record 93,000 last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States government reported on Wednesday.

This estimate far eclipses the peak of around 72,000 drug overdose deaths the year before and equates to a 29% increase.

This is a huge loss of human life, Brandon Marshall, a Brown University public health researcher who tracks overdose trends, told The Associated Press.

The country was already grappling with its worst overdose outbreak, but it is clear that COVID has dramatically worsened the crisis, he added.

The lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions have isolated drug addicts and made treatment more difficult to obtain, experts said.

Like every other behavioral health care company, we had to heed what the governor was saying and stop the live treatment and go to Zoom, said Kate Judd, program director at the Shoreline Recovery Center in San Diego, in California, to the Reuters news agency.

We did our best. We’ve tried making lemonade from lemons, but it’s not as effective as in person, face to face, human to human.

Jordan McGlashen died of a drug overdose in his Ypsilanti, Michigan apartment last year. He was pronounced dead on May 6, the eve of his 39th birthday.

It was really hard for me to think about how Jordan died. He was alone and in emotional pain and felt like he had to start over, said his younger brother, Collin McGlashen, who has written openly about his brother’s addiction in an obituary.

Jordan McGlashens’ death has been attributed to heroin and fentanyl.

Poisonous drug supply

While prescription pain relievers were once the root of the country’s overdose epidemic, they have been supplanted first by heroin and then by the dangerously potent opioid fentanyl in recent years. Fentanyl was developed to treat severe pain caused by diseases like cancer, but it is increasingly sold illegally and mixed with other drugs.

What is really causing the overdose surge is this increasingly poisonous supply of drugs, said Shannon Monnat, associate professor of sociology at Syracuse University who studies the geographic patterns of overdoses.

Almost all of this increase is somehow fentanyl contamination. Heroin is contaminated. The cocaine is contaminated. The methamphetamine is contaminated.

There is no current evidence that more Americans started using drugs last year, Monnat said. On the contrary, the increased deaths were most likely from people who had previously struggled with an addiction. Some told his research team that eviction suspensions and extended unemployment benefits left them with more money than usual. And they said when I have money, I stock up on my stock (of drugs), she said.

Part of America’s deadliest year

Overdose deaths are just one facet of what was the deadliest year in U.S. history overall. With around 378,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19, the country has recorded more than 3.3 million deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reviewed death certificates to establish an estimate of drug overdose deaths for 2020. The estimate of over 93,000 translates to an average of over 250 deaths per day, or about 11 per hour.

The increase of 21,000 is the largest year-over-year increase since the number increased by 11,000 in 2016.

More historical background: According to the CDC, fewer than 7,200 overdose deaths in the United States were reported in 1970, as a heroin epidemic raged in American cities. There were around 9,000 in 1988, at the height of the crack epidemic.

The proliferation of fentanyl is one reason some experts aren’t expecting a substantial drop in drug overdose deaths this year. Although national figures are not yet available, data is emerging from some states that seem to support their pessimism. Rhode Island, for example, reported 34 overdose deaths in January and 37 in February, the highest number for those months in at least five years.

For Collin McGlashen, the past year has been an incredibly dark time that began in January with the death of the family’s beloved patriarch from cancer.

Their father’s death brought down his musician brother Jordan, McGlashen said.

Someone can do very well for such a long time and then, in a flash, deteriorate, he said.

Then came the pandemic. Jordan lost his job. It was a sort of final descent.

