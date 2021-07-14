Mark Drakeford has warned that Boris Johnson’s ‘opposing approach’ could lead to ‘sleepwalking’ in Britain.





According to Wales’ first minister, Boris Johnson is taking a “confrontational approach” to the transferred administration.

The Senate Constitutional Committee is conducting an investigation into Britain’s future governance, and Drakeford submitted evidence to the committee this morning.

Drakeford said the state of the unions was “the biggest pressure of my political career.”

Drakeford said: “Now with the British government, we are facing a government that is instinctively hostile to delegation for the first time in the history of delegation. The Prime Minister has told conservative back-ventures that delegation is the biggest mistake of the Blair government. I think we should be careful and the actions of his administration too often characterize the government we worked with.

“We have differing views with governments that do more than one persuasion, but our experience has never worked with governments that they find instinctively hostile to the concept of delegation and the way delegated governments carry out our responsibilities.

“It certainly doesn’t have to be.”

In his evidence, he said there were “some” positives between the two governments.

Since the beginning of the year, we have held regular and credible meetings between Michael Gove and the first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. I think that meeting was a very valuable time.”

But he said, “If you’re not careful, there’s sleepwalking at the end of the union as we know it.”

The prime minister has made many public comments on the way the two governments are working together. He said the British government was too aggressive and the future of a united Britain was “weak”.

On Tuesday, Drakeford criticized the prime minister for failing to point out that the changes he had announced about coronavirus restrictions were UK-specific.

Sir Peter Hennessey, a former reporter on the Lords committee, said that if editors asked to fill out Drakeford’s profile, he would call him “the union’s caretaker.”

“It wasn’t because of what he said in his opening remarks, it was because of the way he performed himself in situations like the coronavirus,” he said.

“I think you went through a lot of trouble dealing with a tough teenager who doesn’t answer calls or texts like the probation officers used to do, and you try to help as much as you can with the families of the North. We are on this endless march across borders.”

Regarding Drakeford’s remarks, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister said: As we work towards a common goal with the release of an epidemic and a vaccine.”

