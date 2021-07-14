Why U.S. Investors in Chinese Companies Should Consider Human Rights Risks





U.S. investors continue to bank on China’s tech sector despite escalating U.S.-China tensions, which are in part due to China’s poor human rights record. Over the past decade, Chinese tech companies have raised more than $ 76 billion in US capital markets. In 2014, Alibaba alone raised more than $ 25 billion, the largest IPO in history. Already this year, U.S. investment firms have earned $ 460 million in underwriting income from deals involving Chinese firms. The benefits of investing in Chinese companies are obvious.

Although US investment firms like Sequoia and Silver Lake continue to invest in the tech sector, the future of these investments is increasingly uncertain. The growing risk to investors reflects the increase in US sanctions against Chinese companies linked to human rights violations in Xinjiang, and the financial uncertainty that accompanies these sanctions. They also face reputational risks if they invest in Chinese companies that contribute to blatant abuses in Xinjiang.

At the same time, the Chinese government is imposing increasing restrictions on Chinese companies seeking to enter US capital markets. Both governments took steps last week that reflect this changing landscape. The US Department of Commerce on Friday added 14 Chinese companies to its entity list, a designation that prohibits US companies from doing business with listed companies unless they obtain a specific license from the US government. The sanctions are based on the determination that Chinese companies act against the interests of U.S. foreign policy, as they aid the Chinese government’s mass surveillance program in Xinjiang. The Chinese government has installed more than 200 million surveillance cameras across the country and applied its most draconian surveillance efforts against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang. The Chinese government has detained more than a million Uyghurs in re-education camps. The government defends its actions as necessary to fight separatists and religious extremists among predominantly Muslim Uyghurs. Announcing the new US sanctions, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said: The Commerce Ministry remains firmly committed to taking strong and decisive action to target entities that promote human rights violations in Xinjiang.

For its part, the Chinese government cracked down on DiDi Global, the dominant ridesharing service in China, with more than 300 million customers. Officials have ordered app stores in China to remove 25 apps operated by Didi, accusing the company of illegally collecting personal data. The action came a week after the company raised more than $ 4 billion in an initial public offering in the United States. Some observers believe the government is retaliating against DiDi for its decision to list its shares in the United States rather than on a Chinese stock exchange. The Chinese government’s cyberspace administration on Saturday announced plans to change its rules to require internet companies with more than one million users to undergo a cybersecurity exam if they intend to raise capital. abroad.

Chinese law technically prohibits foreign investment in Internet companies. But Chinese companies have bypassed this restriction by creating Variable Interest Entities (VIEs), which allow companies to go public in the United States by listing shares through holding companies based in places like the Cayman Islands. There is, however, speculation that the Chinese government is considering a complete ban on VIEs.

Major US investors have continued to invest in China, even in the face of US human rights sanctions. In 2018, SenseTime, a $ 7.5 billion Chinese company that makes facial recognition technology, raised $ 620 million in the United States, with help from Silver Lake, Tiger Global and other companies. American investment. The company was added to the Commerce Department’s Entity List in 2019 because it provides the Chinese government with surveillance technology used in Xinjiang. According to the Daily Beast, Silver Lake and a number of other U.S. companies have retained their investments in Sense Time and other Chinese companies on the entity list.

Much of the money Silver Lake and other US investment firms provide to Chinese companies comes from endowments from US universities and foundations and public pension funds. In fact, Buzzfeed News has found that public pension funds are the biggest contributors of capital to SenseTime, Megvii, and other companies that actively collaborate with the Chinese government’s surveillance efforts in Xinjiang.

Going forward, Congress must review the Entity Listing Act, which currently prohibits U.S. companies from purchasing products from those companies, but oddly does not prevent investing in them. Until the law is changed, every U.S. investment firm should review its holdings and reassess any investments in companies that facilitate China’s Orwellian surveillance program in Xinjiang. And those who manage public pension funds, university foundations, and foundation investments should make it clear to companies that invest their money not to use their funds to fuel Chinese companies complicit in the abuses.

