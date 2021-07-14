Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca are excluded from the travel green list





Shapps announced that British vacationers will no longer be leaving Malta after administering the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine from India.

It follows the Telegraph’s story that vacationers were banned from flying after it was discovered they were using a jab made in India.

Malta has not confirmed the changes yet, but read what the transport minister has to say. Here’s how to make sure you have the AstraZeneca vaccine batch in India:

PM: Ban matches against fans who post racist abuse

Boris Johnson announced on the internet that racist soccer fans will be banned from playing for up to 10 years to players. The prime minister told MPs that the government is changing the football embargo system to address online racism while trying to ignore proposals that “give racism a green card.” During a raucous award questioning that requires the chairman to intervene, Sir Keir Starmer denounced Johnson who had previously been hesitant to accuse fans of booing English footballers for his kneeling. It came after a man was arrested for posting racist messages to English players after his team lost in the Euro 2020 final.

I need a new phone. BT to turn off 3G network

Hundreds of thousands of people will have to upgrade their phones as BT prepares to shut down its 15-year-old 3G network. The former state-owned monopolist has said it will block mobile radio by 2023, making it the UK’s first telecom operator. Despite the cost of tearing down Chinese Huawei’s equipment, it will upgrade a wide range of its networks to faster 5G and aim for nationwide coverage by 2028. Read Customers Who Will “Phase 3G Out” and check out our 5G coverage map.

At a Glance: Coronavirus Evening Briefing

PS: Please tell us what you want to do differently from July 19th and what you are grateful for. Your message may be included on the front page next week. Email [email protected] with 60 words using “front page” in the subject line. Please include your name, age and country of origin.

Also in the news: other headlines of the day

problem prosecution | Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis announced today that the government will enact legislation to end the Troubles prosecution of all combatants as the government attempts to quell backlash from families of victims of IRA terrorism. He confirmed the proposal to introduce a statute of limitations that would prevent further prosecutions related to deaths in disputes that occurred before the 1998 Good Friday Agreement was signed. Victims’ families called these actions “obscene.”

Worldwide: Babies thrown from burning buildings

A desperate mother had to throw her baby from a burning building in the South African city of Durban after looters set fire to a store on the ground floor. The woman was seen dropping the child on a crowd of onlookers as smoke swirled around. The baby escaped unharmed and was later reunited with her mother. It was one of many scenes that shocked South Africans after six days of looting and arson in Johannesburg and Natal, KwaZulu. View images of looting and violence and watch a video showing white militia shooting an unarmed black South African car.

Wednesday interview

‘Anti-Semitism is an existential threat here in the UK in 2021’

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/07/14/wednesday-evening-uk-news-briefing-todays-top-headlines-telegraph/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos