COVID Cases Rise Again In US Due To Late Vaccination Rates | Coronavirus pandemic News





The coronavirus infection curve in the United States is rising again after months of decline, as the number of new cases per day has doubled in the past three weeks, due to the rapidly spreading Delta variant, vaccination rates in delay and rallies on July 4th.

Despite one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, new daily infections in the United States have doubled in the past two weeks to an average of around 24,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC ).

Coronavirus-related deaths are still on a downward trajectory to around 260 per day.

It is certainly no coincidence that we are looking at exactly when we expect cases to occur after the weekend of July 4, said Dr Bill Powderly, co-director of the division of infectious diseases at the Washington Universitys School of Medicine in St. Louis. .

President Joe Biden, who set a goal of getting 70% of American adults vaccinated by July 4, urges young people to get vaccinated [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]At the same time, parts of the country are facing widespread resistance to vaccines, while the highly contagious version of the coronavirus that was first detected in India accounts for an ever-increasing share of infections.

Nationally, 67.7% of American adults have received at least one COVID-19 jab, according to CDC data. The five states with the largest two-week jump in per capita cases all had lower vaccination rates.

But even with the latest increase, cases in the United States are nowhere near their peak of 250,000 per day recorded in January, a testament to the effectiveness with which vaccines can prevent serious illness and death in those infected. .

Still, the rise has prompted health officials in places such as Los Angeles County and St Louis to urge residents, including those who have been vaccinated, to resume wearing masks in public.

Chicago city officials announced on Tuesday that unvaccinated travelers from Missouri and Arkansas must either self-quarantine for 10 days or test negative for COVID-19, while the Mississippi Department of Health , which ranks last for vaccinations, has started blocking COVID-19 posts on its Facebook page amid a surge in misinformation about the virus and vaccine.

US President Joe Biden, who had set a goal of vaccinating 70% of American adults by July 4, is trying to vaccinate more young people. Eighteen-year-old actress, singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo will meet Biden and Dr Anthony Fauci on Wednesday.

Amid rising infections, health officials in places like Los Angeles County and St Louis are even begging those with immunity to resume wearing masks in public [Andrew Kelly/Reuters]The administration was successful in vaccinating older Americans, but young adults showed less urgency to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday that Mexico, as well as several countries in Central and South America where vaccination rates are significantly lower than those in the United States, all are experiencing an increase in new infections.

As new cases are down nearly 20% from last week, many countries, including the United States, are experiencing a resurgence of infections, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said during a report. ‘a weekly press briefing.

She said the Americas region has reported nearly 74 million cases and 1.9 million deaths from COVID-19 in the past week, representing more than a third of COVID cases globally. and over 40% of reported deaths.

Cases increase when complacency sets in, Etienne said. We are all tired, but after experiencing successive spikes in infections in the same places, we need to break this cycle by adopting public health measures early and consistently.

Cases increase when complacency sets in. We are all tired, but after having experienced successive spikes in infections in the same places, we must break this cycle by adopting public health measures early and systematically. @DirOPSPAHO # COVID19

PAHO / WHO (@pahowho) July 14, 2021

On Tuesday, a coalition of seven organizations representing healthcare professionals said hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States should require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

By requiring vaccination as a condition of employment, we are increasing immunization levels for healthcare workers, improving protection for our patients and helping to achieve community protection, said David Weber, professor of medicine at the University. of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and lead author of the statement.

As healthcare workers, we are committed to achieving these goals, he said.

The statement was organized by the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA) and signed by the Infectious Diseases Society of America and five other groups. It followed an eight-week review of the evidence on the three vaccines allowed in the United States, vaccination rates and employment law.

