



If the government adjusts the agenda, billions of pounds are invested in projects across the UK.

Ministers will use the four new funds to finance large-scale renovations in seaside towns like Hastings and Hartlepool while creating thousands of new jobs.

The 4.8 billion Leveling Up Fund will invest in infrastructure such as town center redevelopment, local transportation and cultural facilities and historic site upgrades.

The government is providing $220 million through the UK Community Renewal Fund, which aims to support poor communities across the UK by investing in technology, local business and employment support.

A portion of the 3.6 billion towns fund will be distributed among 101 towns to support the local economy by providing new shopping and leisure facilities.

And 72 High Streets will share more than 830m in the Future High Street Fund, which will help them reopen and recover from the pandemic.

Leveling up primarily means new leisure centers, business parks and digital media hubs, but the funds are also being used for ostensibly impractical ventures.

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

In general, there is nothing politicians hate more than seeing their noble public deeds turn into a circus.

However, Great Yarmouth has secured $2010 million in the Towns Fund to revitalize the local economy, and 450,000 will be used to turn the historic Ice House into a national center for circus art.

The cavernous building was key to the success of the coastal town of Norfolk when it was a fishing port in the 19th century. Because it was able to store huge blocks of ice for months. Now the arts charity SeaChange Arts plans to repurpose the building by installing state-of-the-art educational and production equipment.

In a document submitted to the Great Yarmouth Board, SeaChange described the Grade II-registered building as an obscure building and said the large, dark brick box was suitable for a circus. A bar is also being installed on site.

Preston, Lancashire

Clay-comedy duo Wallace and Gromit will have their own statue in Preston, home to producer and Aardman animator Nick Park.

The bench statue will be funded by some government town funds after Preston City Council has received $20.9 million for downtown improvement work.

Preston sculptor Peter Hodgkinson, designed by Park himself, created statues of the late soccer player Sir Tom Finney and artist LS Lowry, which will be installed outside Preston Market.

The Wallace and Gromit sculptures have a budget of 150,000. It is one of six fast-paced projects that have raised an initial $1 million in accelerated funding from the Towns Fund to support Prestons’ goal of getting people to revisit the city center after the pandemic.

Darlington, Durham

Darlington Borough Council is preparing 20,000 paint jobs that will turn city signs, crests and even local trash cans blue. Funding for the rebranding comes from $23 million awarded by the Towns Fund.

The committee has been conservative since 2019, and Labor MPs have labeled the move purely political opportunism.

However, City Council Vice President Jonathan Dulston said the new logo is not blue, but is actually turquoise, a color that has been widely used by City Council for years.

Dulston argued that Congress’ color choices had nothing to do with Tory branding. It would be inappropriate and we know it, he said.

Sefton, Merseyside

The Sefton Board tender includes plans for the North Priority Flight Theater. Bootle’s attractions use robotic hydraulic platforms to create the feeling of flying, allowing visitors to take an exciting air tour that reveals the history and culture of Bootle and the UK as a whole.

The interactive history lessons don’t stop there, as City Council spends a fraction of the $14.5 million it hopes to receive from the Leveling Up Fund to build a VR time travel tunnel.

Visitors will take a virtual reality journey through the history of the Bootle and Liverpool featuring the immersive experience of Blitz.

