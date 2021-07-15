US STOCKS-S&P 500 climbs and Nasdaq dives in choppy session





(For a live Reuters blog on the US, UK and EU stock markets, click LIVE / or type LIVE / in a news window)

* Powell says economy is “a long way” from reducing bonds

* BofA slips as low interest rates hurt lending activities

* American Airlines up on positive forecasts

* Indices: Dow + 0.12%, S&P 500 + 0.21%, Nasdaq + 0.04% (updates with afternoon trading)

By Noel Randewich and Devik Jain

July 14 (Reuters) – Wall Street saw choppy trading on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting an all-time high and the Nasdaq falling slightly as investors balanced inflation concerns with reassuring comments from the Fed chairman , Jerome Powell.

Eight of the 11 major sector indices in the S&P 500 were higher in afternoon trading, led by a 0.9% rise in utilities.

US monetary policy will provide “strong support” to the economy “until the recovery is complete,” Powell said at a congressional hearing in remarks describing a recent rise in inflation as temporary and focused on the need for continued employment growth.

Powell’s comments follow data this week showing US producer prices rose more than expected in June and US consumer prices rose the most in 13 years.

In recent weeks, investors have focused on inflation, with many fearing a possible hawkish turn by the Federal Reserve, as well as a spike in coronavirus infections that could push U.S. stocks to record highs.

As banks kick off the second-quarter earnings season this week, analysts expect 66% earnings per share growth for S&P 500 companies, according to IBES estimate data from Refinitiv.

With the S&P 500 up 16%, many investors fear the stock market is running out of steam, and they are looking to earnings to potentially provide more fuel.

“Everyone knows that earnings are going to be very strong. The question is how the market reacts to those earnings and what are the prospects given by management. This is more critical than anything,” said Tim Ghriskey, strategist Chief Investment Officer at Inverness Counsel in New York.

The story continues

Apple Inc rose about 2% after Bloomberg said the company was working on a service that allows buyers to pay for their purchases in installments.

Microsoft and Amazon.com Inc gained 0.5% and 0.8% respectively. With Apple, they backed the S&P 500 more than any other stock. Bank of America Corp fell 3.3% after lender released quarterly results and detailed low interest rate sensitivity

Wells Fargo rose 3.5% after making a second quarter profit, shattering Wall Street expectations. Citigroup fell 1% after significantly beating market estimates for second quarter earnings.

These reports followed Tuesday’s strong results from JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

American Airlines jumped 3% after forecasting positive cash flow.

In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.12% to 34,932.17 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.21% to 4,378.18.

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.04% to 14,682.94.

Falling issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.16 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.76 to 1 favored the declines.

The S&P 500 posted 36 new 52 week highs and a new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 46 new highs and 106 new lows.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

