Food Strategy Calls for 3 Billion Sugar and Salt Tax to Improve UK Diet | health policy





Ministers are urged to impose 3 billion sugar and salt taxes as part of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to end Britain’s junk food addiction, cut meat consumption by almost a third and combat climate change.

According to a government mandated National Food Strategy drafted by restaurant operator Henry Dimbleby, the UK population’s malfunctioning appetite and poor diet due to consumer and manufacturer reliance on processed foods places an unsustainable burden on the NHS, killing 64,000 people each year. contribute to

The most eye-catching recommendation is that it will be a world first, imposing 3 kg on sugar and 6 kg on salt sold wholesale for use in processed foods, restaurants and catering. This will raise up to 3.4 billion per year, some of which should fund expanding free school meals to an additional 1.1 million children and rebuilding the UK’s food and culinary culture.

The proposal of putting 1p in a bag of chips and 7p in a Mars bar has been criticized for being regressive because it will hit the poorest consumers the most. But Dimbleby believes the tax will encourage manufacturers to reconstitute their products to lower salt and sugar levels.

This strategy highlights the damage the food and agricultural sector has to nature and the climate. Our eating habits are destroying the environment, which in turn threatens our food security. The next big shock to the food supply will almost certainly be caused by climate change in the form of extreme weather events and catastrophic harvest failures.

If the UK is to achieve its health, climate and nature goals, ministers say it must accelerate changes in people’s eating habits and food culture. In the UK, consumption of meat and ultra-processed foods should decrease by almost one-third by 2032, and consumption of fruits and vegetables should increase by 30%.

Reducing current levels of meat consumption would reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other pollution from livestock and free up farmland for carbon dioxide-absorbing forests and peatlands needed to meet the UK’s net zero target by 2050.

The strategy would rule out a meat tax that the survey found far less popular than a salt and sugar tax, saying it was politically impossible. Instead, it is known to increase sales by inducing consumers to avoid meat, such as placing vegetable sausages with meat. It also advocates plant-based meat as an alternative to processed foods.

Brexit is also reflected in a strategy that requires ministers to ensure high food standards in future trade deals. Lower standards mean exporting all the environmental damage we want to avoid, while damaging and potentially bankrupting our own farmers, the report says.

Dimbleby said the epidemic was a painful reality check with obesity a major factor in the UK’s high covid mortality rate. The UK is the third most obese country in the world, with three-tenths of the adult population obese.

Dimbleby described the food system as a logistical miracle and catastrophe, saying government intervention was key. Education and willpower alone are not enough. We cannot get out of this vicious circle without rebalancing the financial incentives within the food system.

He added: Some of our recommendations will be met with opposition from industries that have business models that fit into the current food system. Change is never easy. However, we cannot build a sustainable, healthy and fair food system by doing business as usual.

Other key food strategy recommendations include:

To achieve the net zero goal, 5-8% of the current agricultural land is deducted from production, and the government sets a target of protecting 30% of the land for nature by 2030. According to reports, 20% of farmland produces only 3% of calories.

A series of initiatives to support diet in impoverished communities, including attempting a plan to allow GPs to prescribe fruits and vegetables to patients suffering from food insecurity or poor diets.

Introduce an Eat and Learn initiative for schools that includes food classes and reintroduction of Food A-Levels to help renew declining culinary skills at all levels of society. It’s time to take food education seriously, the strategy says.

Chef and activist Jamie Oliver said: If governments and businesses alike take bold steps and put public health first, they have an incredible opportunity to create a much fairer and more sustainable food system for all families.

The independent national food strategy was commissioned by then Environment Minister Michael Gove in 2019 and produced an interim report last year. The government promised to publish a corresponding white paper within six months.

Dimbleby was co-founder and shareholder of the Leon restaurant chain in 2004 along with businessman John Vincent. The chain sold for 100m in April. He had previously been commissioned by Gove to draw up a school meal plan for 2013, which partially reintroduced free school meals in elementary schools.

Shadow Environment, Food and Rural Secretary Luke Pollard said: This is a major warning to fix the UK’s broken food system. Governments must work to ensure that every family ensures that their children eat healthy, hot meals every day. Work. The UK’s high food and agricultural standards must be protected by laws that must not be weakened in trade dealings.

Environment Minister George Eustice thanked Dimbleby for the report and said he would respond within six months as the government sets priorities for the food system.

