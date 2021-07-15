Full-time minimum wage workers can’t afford rent anywhere in the United States





People working full-time for minimum wage cannot afford a two-bedroom apartment in any state in the country, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s annual “Out of Reach” report. In 93% of US counties, the same workers cannot afford a modest bedroom.

The report defines affordability as the hourly wage a full-time worker must earn in order to spend no more than 30% of their income on rent, in line with what most budgeting experts recommend. This year, workers are expected to earn $ 24.90 an hour for a two-bedroom house and $ 20.40 an hour for a one-bedroom rental. This is an increase from $ 23.96 and $ 19.56, respectively, from last year.

The average hourly worker currently earns $ 18.78 an hour, according to the report, more than $ 6 less than what it takes to afford a two-bedroom rental.

Considering each state and locality’s minimum wage, the report finds that the average minimum wage worker in the United States would have to work almost 97 hours a week to afford an average two-bedroom home. That’s more than two full-time jobs.

The pandemic has exacerbated housing problems, with low-wage workers facing the brunt of job loss. They were also more likely to contract Covid-19.

Additionally, the report finds that black and Latino workers are more likely to spend more of their income on rent because they earn less, on average, than white workers. Over 40% of black and Latino households spend more than 30% of their income on rent, compared to 25% of white households.

The NLIHC urges the government to ensure that Covid-era emergency rental assistance programs help those who need them most. It also calls on policymakers to create permanent and universal rent support for eligible households, invest in new affordable housing and implement stricter tenant protection laws.

