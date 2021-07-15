Two-thirds of working mothers lack summer childcare UK survey | parenting





Nearly two-thirds of working mothers do not have enough childcare for their school summer, according to a survey that points to the deepening crisis in the UK.

A poll conducted by the Trade Union Conference (TUC) and campaign group Mother Pukka showed that more than 36,000 working mothers took part, and three in five expect it to be more difficult to manage childcare this year’s holidays. It happened.

For single mothers, the situation is even worse. Three-quarters said they would lack adequate childcare on holidays.

TUC Secretary General Frances OGrady said women who were hit hard by the pandemic as key workers and assumed more care and homeschooling responsibilities are facing big challenges this summer.

She said restrictions are lifted and ministers can talk about us getting back to normal, but working moms are still feeling the effects of the pandemic. It shouldn’t be this difficult. If pastors do not act, we risk turning back the clock to the generational advancements women have made in the workplace.

The survey found that nearly 1 in 5 mothers spent all their annual allowance on home education during lockdown, 1 in 8 were unable to access their usual summer clubs, and 1 in 5 were missing out on support networks. appeared. The self-choice survey received 38,959 responses, of which 92% were women and 8% were single parents.

Anna Harris, mother of four children aged 4 to 9, said there were no holiday clubs in her area as in previous years, and the last club this week has been canceled due to cost and difficulty in complying with coronavirus guidelines. .

I’ve tried everything and I’ve reached out to everyone I can think of, she said. I don’t know how other working parents manage this. All of that is really stressful and takes up a lot of time and mental space.

According to the survey, nearly half (48%) of mothers say that they manage their parenting responsibilities through some form of flexible working, and about two in five (39%) are working from home and working from home. One in eight said they had to reduce their working hours, and the same percentage were planning unpaid leave.

TUC and Mother Pukka have launched a petition calling for 10 days of paid caregiver leave for all parents, demanding that all workers have the legal right to work flexibly from the first day they enter the workforce and a massive investment in childcare.

Last month, the Early Years Alliance (EYA) shamelessly criticized the government for deliberately failing to fund the UK’s childhood sector over the past decade.

Ofsted statistics released in May show that between April 2020 and the end of March 2021, more than 2,600 initial service providers, including 442 childcare centers and 2,185 childcare centers, closed.

Anna Whitehouse, founder of Mother Pukka, said the current system has pushed parents to the limit. She said childcare, which is part of critical infrastructure like roads, railroads and signs, is needed to recover from this pandemic and ensure a fair playing field for both men and women.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2021/jul/15/two-thirds-of-working-mothers-lack-summer-childcare-uk-survey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos