US envoy John Kerry discusses climate change with Russian officials in MoscowExBulletin





US climate envoy John Kerry is in Moscow, making him the top Biden administration official to visit the Russian capital to date.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Even as the Earth heats up, relations with Russia remain frosty. It should therefore be noted that President Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry was in Moscow this week. The former secretary of state is the most senior administration official to visit Russia since Biden took office. NPR’s Lucian Kim was the only American journalist to speak to Kerry as he wrapped up three days of talks, including a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lucian is here now.

Hi.

LUCIAN KIM, BYLINE: Hey.

KELLY: So three days of discussions – I think that’s a long time in the world of diplomacy. Do we know what he talked about and with whom?

KIM: Well, Kerry told me he was focusing exclusively on tackling climate change, especially implementing the Paris agreement and preparing for a big climate summit in Scotland. this autumn. Russia is a major contributor of greenhouse gases, so it is very important to involve the Kremlin here. During her visit, Kerry spoke to many Kremlin officials, including President Putin himself. But, you know, given everything that’s going on in US-Russian relations right now, I urged him to find out if he and Putin were talking about more than just the climate.

JOHN KERRY: We talked about the climate reductions and the very short, but nonetheless substantial note to both of us regarding the cyber situation at this point. But I’m not going to talk about it here at all.

KIM: As you can hear, he’s very careful in his choice of words. But cyber is the main problem right now. Following President Biden’s summit with Putin last month, another ransomware attack was blamed on a Russian cybergang. And this week, that group suddenly went offline, and no one knows exactly why.

KELLY: A brief but substantial note – OK. We will (laughs) – we will wait for the details on that. Meanwhile, I mean, John Kerry has known Moscow well from the time he was Secretary of State. He knows the Kremlin. They know him. What reception has he received?

KIM: Well, a Russian newspaper here wrote that Kerry didn’t just get a warm welcome, he got a warm one (laughs). Kerry really knows everyone here. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov calls him Dear John and said the visit was a positive signal. As Secretary of State, Kerry has also met with Putin on several occasions, and Putin gave him a full hour on the phone today. I asked Kerry how, given the personal connections he has, his presence in Moscow will affect US-Russian relations as a whole.

KERRY: Personally, obviously I think it’s helpful for countries to talk to each other and try to find something where you can come to some common ground and get things done.

KELLY: Right. And the question is whether they can find common ground, be it on climate issues or something else, given, as you note, that relations between Moscow and Russia are so strained in this regard. moment ?

KIM: Well, climate change is one of those very rare areas where the two countries are not in conflict. They are both huge polluters and realize that things need to change. The climate is an uncontroversial issue that Russia in particular sees as an additional field where it can engage the United States. From the Kremlin’s point of view, these kinds of talks with John Kerry add to Russia’s prestige. And for the Biden administration, it’s an easy way to start some sort of dialogue that can lead to improved relationships.

KELLY: This is NPR’s Lucian Kim, speaking about his interview today with former Secretary of State turned Climate Envoy John Kerry in Moscow.

Lucien, thank you very much.

KIM: Thanks.

(SOUNDBITE OF SEBASTIEN TELLIER’S, “LA RITOURNELLE”)

