The National Food Strategy puts pressure on the UK government to clarify environmental incentives for farmers after Brexit.





With the food system accounting for 20% of UK domestic emissions and driving biodiversity loss, the government urgently needs to clarify plans to implement agricultural legislation and prevent imports produced using lower environmental standards.

This strategy marked the first major review of the UK food system in more than 75 years.

This is in accordance with the National Food Strategy, an independent review commissioned by the government last year and released today (July 15). The review was done by restaurant chain Leon and Henry Dimbleby, co-founder of the Sustainable Restaurant Association. Dimbleby also serves as Non-Executive Director of the Department of Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra). This is the first major review of the UK’s food system in more than 75 years and was supported by Sir Partha Dasgupta, author of the recent global review of the economics of biodiversity.

Taking a “farm to fork” approach that encompasses the entire food value chain, this review outlines recommendations for creating food systems that do not adversely affect human health and well-being or the environment. .

Regarding the former, the review claims that a bad diet contributes to around 64,000 deaths annually in the UK alone, and offers recommendations such as an extended free school meal plan, fruit and vegetable prescriptions for low-income families and a salt tax. sugar tax increase.

The article on the latter describes how the food system accounts for one-fifth of UK domestic annual emissions. This makes the food system a major obstacle towards net-zero and is a major driver of biodiversity loss and soil degradation. These challenges ultimately threaten the UK’s achievement of its climate goals and long-term food security.

According to the report, trade organizations in the agricultural sector, and indeed most farmers, are making the necessary changes to meet these challenges. However, they should be clearer about the implementation of the new Environmental Land Management (ELM) plan detailed in the Agricultural Act.

Designed to replace subsidies provided before Brexit under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy, the ELM scheme pays farmers for “public goods”, including forestry, flood prevention, soil improvement, animal welfare and carbon sequestration. The hope is that farmers don’t believe they have to use intensive methods to make a living.

According to the review, “it is not yet clear how ELM funds will be distributed, making it difficult for farmers to plan ahead”. It also asks Defra to guarantee current levels of funding from 2024 to 2029.

This document also promises Defra to map land use across the UK and assess the suitability of each land for various environmental incentive schemes. The report claims that the tool could be used to plan for some areas to be used primarily for food production, some for natural and carbon sequestration, and some for low-intensity, eco-friendly farmland. This split should be consistent with the UK’s long-term climate and natural goals.

Spotlight on International Trade

The report accuses the Conservatives of deviating from recommendations on domestic food production and overturning the 2019 manifesto “without compromising high environmental protection, animal welfare and food standards”.

It calls for cross-departmental collaboration to compile a list of key minimum standards that ministers will defend against in all future trade deals and to establish the mechanisms they will use to protect these standards. The move is not only necessary to ensure that Britain’s commitments to combat climate change and improve animal welfare are taken seriously on the international stage, the report warns, but it is also necessary to avoid bankruptcy of Britain’s own agricultural sector.

“The risk of outsourcing environmental damage is particularly serious for the food system,” the report said. “The food system is a major contributor to biodiversity loss and rainforest destruction and is the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the global economy.” “It doesn’t make sense for the country’s politicians, farmers and manufacturers to seek out a market overflowing with imports of food produced in a way that destroys the environment abroad, with all the efforts needed to create a sustainable domestic food system.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has recently met with backlash from green groups and British farmers over hastening a trade deal with Australia. WWF claims that Australia has the highest deforestation rate in the OECD and that domestic laws on food production allow for dozens of pesticides banned in the UK.

change your diet

The report concludes with recommendations on “making long-term changes in our food culture” with climate, biodiversity, economy, health and well-being in mind. From an environmental perspective, it meets the Climate Change Committee’s (CCC) recommendation to reduce red meat and dairy consumption by 20% per capita this year.

We oppose taxes on red meat and dairy products and argue that: “I believe, at least for now, it would be better for governments to encourage consumers to change their habits while also investing in methane reduction projects and the development of alternative proteins. In much the same way that state intervention has made renewable energy cheaper than fossil fuels, this will change behavior without unpopular and regressive taxes.”

Dimbleby’s proposal includes allocating £1 billion of an upcoming £22 billion innovation strategy to food system innovations such as vertical agriculture, precision fermentation, and the development and expansion of alternative plant proteins. In a manner similar to the CCC report, it strengthens government purchasing standards and submits an annual report to Congress on the overall impact of the food system.

Sarah George

