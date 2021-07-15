Arrests at the US-Mexico border in June are highest in at least a decade





They met around 188,800 migrants in June, up from 180,034 in May, enough to bring the total for the exercise to more than one million meetings with customs and border protection. It is more than in recent years, including 2019, that has been labeled a “humanitarian disaster” as the number of families and unaccompanied children arriving at the border has increased. Fewer migrants entered the United States last year as the coronavirus pandemic took hold around the world and shutdowns were imposed. The number of migrants intercepted at the US-Mexico border has been increasing since May 2020, when around 23,000 people were encountered by customs and border protection. This June was the highest monthly number since President Joe Biden took office. Monthly data is used as a measure of illegal migration to the United States. However, in March 2020, the United States implemented a public health measure that allowed for the rapid deportation of migrants at the border, which impacted the number of repeat crossings. The Biden administration has kept the Trump-era health order known as “Title 42” in place amid ongoing litigation and a torrent of criticism from immigration advocates and some legislators.

In June, 34% of the meetings concerned migrants who had already had at least one meeting during the previous year.

Weeks after Biden took office, the number of unaccompanied minors arriving at the US-Mexico border began to rise, crushing federal government resources and leading to a scramble to find enough shelter space for them. to welcome. In the months that followed, the administration was able to reduce the time children spent in prison-like border patrol facilities, which had reached 133 hours in March – well beyond the legal limit of 72 hours.

By the end of June, the average length of custody by customs and border protection had fallen to 28 hours, according to the familiar DHS source.

CNN reported at the end of June that more than a million migrants had been arrested since last October after crossing the US-Mexico border illegally, according to two DHS officials, exceeding the tally of the 2019 border crisis to three months from the exercise.

In March, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas estimated that the United States was “on track to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have had in the past 20 years.” .

Most of the meetings in June were with single adults, but families and unaccompanied children were up from the previous month. Customs and border protection intercepted about 55,805 family members and 15,253 unaccompanied children in June, up from 44,639 and 14,158 in May, respectively.

The border agency does not comment on the data until it is made public, which is usually around the first week of the month.

CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this story.

