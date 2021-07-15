Red List Countries: Full list of UK high-risk destinations since last update





Grant Shapps has announced the latest changes to Travel Restrictions’ UK traffic light system.

The three-phase action separates the country into a list of green, orange and red destinations, each with different restrictions on arrivals in the UK.

The most recent review, which is always eagerly awaited, is especially important before the quarantine rules for entrants arriving from the amber countries of England, Scotland and Wales are significantly relaxed.

Up-to-date, exclusive information and the sharpest analytics curated for your inbox

On Wednesday, the transport minister confirmed that Bulgaria and Hong Kong would be added to the green list and Croatia and Taiwan would be added to the green watch list.

However, the Balearic Islands and British Virgin Islands are moving from the green watch list to the amber list.

Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone also joined the red list with the strictest restrictions.

All changes will take effect on July 19th at 4am. From then on the red list will look like this:

? Some countries in the Red List AfghanistanAngolaArgentinaBahrainBangladeshBoliviaBotswanaBrazilBurundiCape VerdeChileColombiaCongo (Democratic Republic of) Costa RicaCubaDominican RepublicEcuadorEgyptEritreaEswatiniEthiopiaFrench GuianaGuyanaHaitiIndiaIndonesiaKenyaLesothoMalawiMaldivesMongoliaMozambiqueMyanmarNamibiaNepalOmanPakistanPanamaParaguayPeruPhilippinesQatarRwandaSeychellesSierra LeoneSomaliaSouth AfricaSri LankaSudanSurinameTanzaniaTrinidad and TobagoTunisiaTurkeyUgandaUnited Arab announced latets change in the Emirates (UAE) UruguayVenezuelaZambiaZimbabweTransport Minister Grant sweb sweet light system (Photo: Anadolu / Getty Images) Red List What are the rules?

If you are arriving from a risk-listed country, you must do a 10-day stay in a managed quarantine hotel on or before the 2nd day and after the 8th day, pre-departure screening and required PCR testing.

You can only enter the UK if you are a British or Irish national or have a UK residence permit.

How do the amber list rules change?

The Amber list includes nearly 150 overseas countries, including some of the UK’s favorite vacation destinations like France, Spain and Greece.

Previously, anyone arriving in the UK from a country on the amber list had to be quarantined for 10 days (you can take the test on day 5) and subjected to PCR testing on days 2 and 8.

However, according to the new rules, from 19 July, travelers arriving to England and Scotland from these destinations will not need to be quarantined if they have both vaccinations or are under the age of 18.

In its current form, the new rules only apply to UK residents (and those who have received the vaccine from the NHS), but Shapps said it hopes to expand to the US and EU countries later this summer.

People returning from vacations in amber destinations like France, Spain and Portugal still need to be tested for Covid-19 three days before returning.

In addition, arrivals are required to take the exam on or before the 2nd day of return, subject to previous restrictions, but the 8th day exam is waived.

While the changes will increase the choice of UK vacationers, it is important to check the entry requirements for your desired destination (available with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Travel Advice), make sure they welcome visitors from the UK, and what certifications they require.

Travelers should also consider government guidelines for non-essential travel that operate independently of the traffic light system and can seriously affect travel insurance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/inews-lifestyle/travel/red-list-countries-full-uk-travel-update-restrictions-when-changes-review-rules-explained-1104016 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos