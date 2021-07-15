Rights activists slammed Mayorkas for saying the US will reject Haitians and Cubans fleeing crises





WASHINGTON The Biden administration faces a backlash from immigrant rights advocates after Home Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday Haitians and Cubans fleeing violent political crises in their country by boat would not be allowed to enter the United States, even if they make a credible refugee claim.

Instead, Mayorkas said, those with credible claims will be transferred to third countries for resettlement.

Now is never the time to attempt migration by sea, Mayorkas told a press conference. Let me be clear: if you go to sea, you will not come to the United States.

Many immigrant rights advocates responded on Wednesday, calling on the administration to rethink its position after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose and some of the biggest Cuban street protests in decades.

This shameful message from the US government to shirk its responsibilities to protect refugees is a horrific hijacking of the governments’ commitment to human rights and racial justice, said Denise Bell, rights researcher refugees and migrants at Amnesty International USA.

Mayorkas himself immigrated to the United States as a child when his family fled Cuba, an experience he drew upon when testifying before Congress as he sought confirmation as secretary. of the Department of Homeland Security.

It is disappointing to see Secretary Mayorkas, himself the son of Cuban refugees, attempting to deny this right to Cuban and Haitian nationals when they need it most, said Efrn Olivares, deputy legal director for immigrant justice. at the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Under international and US law, asylum seekers are allowed to make a claim regardless of how they enter the country.

But the United States has a habit of prohibiting and turning back Cuban and Haitian migrants who try to come to the United States by boat. The policy came under heavy criticism in the 1990s when thousands of Haitian immigrants were detained by the United States at Guantnamo Bay.

In 2000, Elian Gonzales, a young Cuban boy, became the center of a flashpoint on US immigration policy towards Cuba when he was found by fishermen floating in a raft and handed over to the Coast Guard. Americans. He was living with his mother in Florida when immigration officials broke into his home and sent him back to Cuba to live with his father.

DHS referred questions about which countries asylum seekers would be referred for resettlement to the State Department. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A DHS spokesperson said migrants who are banned in the Caribbean Sea and who do not appear to have a credible fear as a result of this screening are repatriated to their country of origin, country of departure or their last. habitual residence, while those who are found to have fear, the first step in making an asylum claim, are returned to a third country for resettlement.

Mayorkas said that so far there has been no noticeable increase in the number of immigrants fleeing Cuba and Haiti for the United States.

Julia ainsley

Abigail Williams contributed.

