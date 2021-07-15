US broadcasts radio ads to deter Central American migration





The ad campaign is designed to tackle a range of factors pushing migrants to the US-Mexico border, including misinformation disseminated by smugglers and the widespread belief among migrants that border enforcement has been relaxed under the administration. Biden. In recent weeks, several senior administration officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have visited the region in an attempt to restore hope and discourage migration to the southern border of the United States. The State Department reinforces that message by running thousands of ads locally, an effort that has increased slightly since the spring, when the administration ran 28,000 ads per month. But it is not known how effective they were.

“The evidence tells us that if you want to change the narrative, it has to come from people’s trust networks. That’s the bottom line,” said Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute. “I can understand wanting to do anything to change the narrative, change the balance of the departures, but that seems overkill.”

Radio is the medium that most people outside of the big cities use, Selee noted, but the messages are less likely to resonate if they are not transmitted by people they know, such as religious leaders or religious leaders. public figures who are respected in the region.

Earlier this year, the number of migrants from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala arrested by the border patrol was on the rise, according to data from US Customs and Border Protection. These numbers started to drop in April, although they remain high.

A spokesperson for the State Department said the increase in the number of ads per month is “not due to a ramp-up, but because of the prices of radio stations for packages.”

“The State Department’s campaign to deter irregular migration includes digital ads across multiple platforms, radio broadcasts, creative content management, measurement and evaluation, and contract labor resources,” added the spokesperson.

The total cost is approximately $ 600,000 per month.

The advertisements, which air in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, are in Spanish and five indigenous languages. In an ad currently airing in Honduras and shared with CNN, a man and woman discuss their hopes for the future. The man expresses a desire to go to the United States to earn enough money to support his parents and children. The woman agrees, but says she wants to achieve it in their country.

“But why do you want to stay here? Don’t you think you would be more successful if you left? the man said in Spanish.

“I used to dream of going to the United States. But here I have my family and the opportunity to do something for my community,” the woman replies, stressing that they have to fight for their dreams and work. to improve the country.

“My dream was American. But now it’s Honduran,” she concludes. The narrator then signs off, claiming that the approximately 40-second ad is from the US government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/14/politics/migration-central-america-radio-ads/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos