50+ Travel Insurance – Forbes Advisor UK





When you turn 50, there are many things to celebrate. And for the lucky ones, it may include time to travel and explore the world.

But do travel insurance requirements change once you turn 50? Our guide will investigate.

Why is travel insurance important?

We hope not, but it can be wrong enough to suggest that buying travel insurance is always a good idea when traveling to the UK or abroad.

Covering expensive medical expenses in the event of an illness or accident is the main reason to buy travel insurance. However, the right policy can also provide financial guarantees for delays and cancellations, repatriation, or payment for stolen or lost valuables.

In short, getting travel insurance makes a lot of sense and gives you the peace of mind that you have coverage to deal with should any problems arise.

50+ Do you need professional vacation insurance?

Just because you’re over half a century doesn’t mean you have to buy professional travel insurance.

Common options such as single or annual travel and group travel policies are available. And, as always, you should make sure that you have insurance for the destination you are traveling to the UK, Europe or around the world.

Activities such as adventure sports may also not be covered as standard. So, if you plan to jet ski or climb a mountain, you may need to add that to your insurance.

Perhaps the most common is getting insurance for an existing illness. Not all medical conditions are covered by standard, so you should be honest with your potential insurer before purchasing insurance.

If you’re having trouble finding an insurance company that will cover your pre-existing condition, the British Insurance Brokers Association has a travel medical list that can help.

Declaring existing conditions may quote a higher annual premium. However, the alternative is to choose a policy that is not appropriate and will not pay if you have to.

What’s included in 50+ Travel Insurance?

While most insurers should service you, some insurers offer travel insurance for over 50 as part of a specialized package that may differ slightly from standard travel insurance.

These policies may include custom features such as:

No Maximum Age Limit on Coverage Coverage for Drugs Coverage for Mobility Equipment Coverage for Companions. In other words. Caregiver traveling with you 50+ Is travel insurance more expensive?

If you are over 50, travel insurance can be more expensive. This is because, statistically, you are more likely to require medical attention and thus more likely to claim insurance.

However, as with all travel insurance, premiums depend on a number of factors. This includes your age as well as any pre-existing medical conditions, where and for how long you are traveling, and what you plan to do upon arrival.

For example, a 50+ year travel insurance deal may include cruise and golf insurance. However, of course, any age group can participate in these activities and we are priced accordingly.

What about your pre-existing medical condition?

Pre-existing medical conditions can increase the cost of travel insurance at any age. However, it is important to include it in your application. Otherwise, your policy may be considered invalid.

The most common existing conditions are:

Chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, asthma, cancer

You should also tell your insurance provider about conditions such as anxiety or depression.

You do not need to have a medical examination, but you may be asked to provide more detailed answers to your medical questions.

Do I need to purchase UK travel insurance?

As with international travel, it is recommended that you purchase travel insurance in the UK. Although there may not be flights to consider, holidays can still be canceled or delayed, and accidents and thefts can occur, so even if you are staying within the UK, travel insurance is worth considering.

When should I book travel insurance?

We recommend that you purchase travel insurance from the moment you book your trip, rather than waiting until your departure date. This will ensure that you are covered in case any interruptions, cancellations or delays occur before your vacation begins.

Can I be insured against Covid?

The coronavirus can affect vacation planning in a number of ways, from travel-related rule changes to illness on the go.

Insurance companies offer different levels of protection, from policies that provide emergency medical coverage and repatriation if you need to cancel your trip because of a COVID-19 diagnosis, to reimbursement if you need to cancel because of a COVID-19 diagnosis prior to travel.

The key is not to take Covid cover for granted when comparing travel insurance policies and to emphasize checking the Covid terms and conditions. You can start by researching the best Covid-10 travel insurance policies.

