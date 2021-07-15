Thursday’s Briefing: Revising the British Diet for Health and Climate





Top Story: Our eating habits are destroying the environment

Hello, Thursday is coming and we have some developments to let you know. Warren Murray is here to facilitate this.

Ministers are urged to impose 3 billion sugar and salt taxes as part of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to end Britain’s junk food addiction, cut meat consumption by almost a third and combat climate change. According to the National Food Strategy drafted by restaurant manager Henry Dimbleby, the UK population’s malfunctioning appetite and poor diet due to consumer and manufacturer dependence on processed foods places an unsustainable burden on the NHS, contributing to 64,000 deaths each year.

The most eye-catching recommendation is that it will be a world first, imposing 3 kg on sugar and 6 kg on salt sold wholesale for use in processed foods, restaurants and catering. This could raise up to 3.4 billion dollars a year in funding, some of which should fund expanding free school meals to an additional 1.1 million children and rebuilding the UK’s food and culinary culture. The suggestion is to put 1p in a chip bag and 7p in a Mars bar.

If the UK is to achieve its health, climate and nature goals, ministers say it must accelerate changes in people’s eating habits and food culture. UK meat and ultra-processed food consumption should drop by nearly a third by 2032, while fruit and vegetable consumption should increase by 30%. The strategy is that our eating habits are destroying the environment, which in turn threatens our food. security. The next big shock to the food supply will almost certainly be caused by climate change in the form of extreme weather events and catastrophic harvest failures.

A speech for southeast Boris Johnson will try to reassure Conservative MPs in southeast England. In today’s speech in the West Midlands, Johnson will argue that people in the commuter belt area will benefit from focusing on the red wall. It came after the Conservatives had largely lost the Buckinghamshire constituencies Chesham and Amersham to the Liberal Democrats. Johnson says house prices have already skyrocketed and had a detrimental effect by focusing too much of previous government investments in areas with high traffic congestion. The speech is expected to include few policy details that could be included in a leveling white paper not closed before the fall.

VIP Treatment According to an internal health department email seen by the Guardian, the government offered VIP treatment to a company providing a Covid testing facility that had unofficially entered the system because Matt Hancock was a good friend of someone who worked with the company. The Animal Health Trust (AHT) had a lab in Newmarket, the precinct of West Suffolk, the then Health Minister, and focused on equine health, including the horse racing industry with which Hancock had close ties. Emails between officials within the Department of Health and Social Care contradicted the department’s denial of the existence of VIP or Fast Track processes for companies with political affiliations seeking government contracts for coronavirus testing. I see it. Despite the VIP treatment, AHT does not appear to have received a government test contract.

Green Recovery As vistarter governments fail to guide the promised green recovery, trillions of dollars poured into rescuing the economy from the Covid-19 crisis are being spent in ways that exacerbate the climate crisis and harm nature, like road construction and airline bailouts. has been According to an analysis by Vivid Economics, only a tenth of the $17 trillion in bailouts was used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or restore the natural world. Today, more than 100 developing country governments have joined to demand that wealthy countries move faster to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide financial aid to less wealthy countries. It comes as scientists confirm that the Amazon rainforest is emitting a billion tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, more than it can absorb today. Most emissions are from land reclamation fires. But even without fires, hotter temperatures and drought mean the forests are drying out, releasing CO2.

Scared of her father, Britney Spears can choose her own attorney for the custodial case. At a hearing on Wednesday, the judge said the singer said: The singer has said she wants an investigation into Jamie Spears and a restraining order on him. I have always been extremely afraid of my father. Hollywood Attorney Mathew S Rosengart, who attended the hearing, will now represent Spears. This was the first time she was able to hire her own attorney in a case, a move that could accelerate her efforts to break out of guardianship.

The hideout of the hermit king Considered a foolish idea for a party hosted by the local upper classes in the 18th century, the cave house has now been identified as one of the oldest intact home interiors found in England, and archaeologists believe it was once a royal home. An exiled Anglo-Saxon king. They say that the caves of the Anchor Church in Southern Derbyshire can be traced back to 1,200 years and may have been the home of Erdwolf, who abdicated as king of Northumbria in 806 AD and died in 830 AD.

The Anchor Church caves are now listed as Class 2 natural caves that were expanded in the 18th century. Photo: Edmund Simons/Royal Agricultural University

The cave house is a Class 2 listed natural cave expanded in the 1700s. However, Edmund Simons, the project’s lead researcher, said everything about the cave is a creative narrowness. For example, it pointed to the origins of Saxon architecture. According to one local legend, the site is linked to Saint Hardulph, formerly king of Eardwulf, which Simons believes to be true. Hardulph was buried at Breedon on the Hill in Leicestershire, five miles from the cave.

Today in Focus Podcast: Olympic Athletes with Coronavirus

Tom Bosworth was ahead of Tokyo 2020 in his life form, the new British 5,000m and 10,000m race record holder. Then he contracted the coronavirus as soon as the Olympics were postponed. He talks about how he overcame the physical and psychological challenges of qualification and competition in 2021.

Today in FocusOlympic Athletes with Covid

Sorry your browser doesn’t support audio. You can download and listen at https://audio.guim.co.uk/2020/05/05-61553-gnl.fw.200505.jf.ch7DW.mp3.

Lunchtime Reading: Death in Venice ruined my life.

Bjrn Andrsen was a prominent child actor in the Luchino Viscontis classic film that perfectly embodies the beauty of youth. Fifty years later, he still suffers from continued exploitation long after filming stopped.

Bjrn Andrsen and Visconti film Death in Venice, 1970. Photo: Mario TursiSport

The ropes will be set further back on the green and field marshals will patrol the tee box while the Open prepares to welcome back crowds and protect the players at Royal St Georges. Warren Gatland firmly believes his Lions team can win the upcoming test series despite a 17-13 loss to the powerful South African A Team. Danni Wyatt returned to form at the decisive moment with an undefeated 89 on 56 balls to lead England to an 8-wicket victory over India in the third T20 at Chelmsford. Khris Middleton scored 40 points, including 10 in a row, beating the Milwaukee Bucks over the Phoenix Suns to tie the NBA Finals 2-2.

Barcelona have nearly announced that Lionel Messi has a contract until 2026, and are in pre-consultations about replacing Antoine Griezmann with Attico Madrid’s Sal Guess. Lando Norris is gearing up for a fight at the British Grand Prix this weekend. With the right gear, I am confident that I can face world champion Lewis Hamilton. And Britain’s No. 1 Dan Evans became the most recent tennis player to withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19.

business

Coventry City Council has put forward a blueprint for a massive electric vehicle battery plant that could create up to 6,000 new jobs and maintain the region’s position at the heart of the UK auto industry. West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said getting the so-called gigafactory was mission-critical for the region. The pound fell to $1.384 and 1.168 and the FTSE100 appears to be down around 0.2% at the open.

papers

The Guardian leads us to the startling news that the Amazon rainforest now emits more carbon dioxide than it absorbs. In other words, it transformed from a carbon sink to a carbon emitter, contributing to the climate crisis. In more environmental news, the Daily Telegraph’s front page is headlines of cars and flights that will be hit by green taxes.

Guardian page 1, Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Snack tax occupies a high place on the front pages of the Times, and the main article is that businesses blow up ministers for messing with Covid rules. FT is also leading the corporate covid problem as the covid app is sending employees home and is experiencing a staff shortage. PM’s Brexit jets have been rarely used after 900,000 paint jobs, and have only had one VIP flight since January.

The Daily Express reports on the economic boom expected for the summer, thanks to the heatwave this weekend and many British staycations. The Daily Mirror and Metro are leading the mask rules, reporting chaos and confrontation respectively. The Daily Star’s front page lists a glass of beer, and Boffins says two glasses of wine or a can of beer every day can help save lives. Learn more about On The Sun, a soccer ball grabbing a flare you don’t normally see.

