UK Food Strategy Review Calls for World’s First Tax on Sugar and Salt





A review commissioned by the UK government has called for the world’s first taxes on sugar and salt going into food production to break the “junk food cycle” and cut meat consumption by 30%.

The second of two reports, written by Henry Dimbleby, chairman of the National Food Strategy and co-founder of the Leon restaurant chain, states that the food we eat is “disastrously damaging to our planet and our health.” He said traditional policy prescriptions, such as encouraging exercise and better labeling food, had a negligible impact on consumer behavior.

Dimbleby’s team, which includes the CEO of takeaway chain Greggs and the former president of Sainsbury’s as advisors, is taxing £3/kg of sugar wholesale costs and £6/kg of food production and salt for food production. suggested. catering business.

Estimated at up to £3.4 billion per year, the funds raised could be used for initiatives that promote healthy eating for low-income families, including expanding free school meals.

This levy will increase the price of a mas bar containing about 30 grams of sugar from 65p to 74p. However, Dimbleby said the main goal is to encourage manufacturers to cut sugar and salt content, as did the existing soft drink levies, which will be replaced by the new tax.

Introduced in 2018 and widely used in other countries, the levy has risen significantly less than the Treasury forecast. This is mainly because manufacturers have restructured their drinks to contain less sugar in them.

Another recommendation is to increase fruit and vegetable consumption by 30% by 2032. During the same period, meat consumption should be reduced by 30% and high-fat sugar and salt foods intake should be cut by a quarter.

Society provides us with nutritionally poor products at the lowest prices, and for many, it’s the only food option.

“This is not a wishlist of ideas we hope will help,” Dimbleby said. “This is a concrete proposal for immediate action, which we have explored deeply and am confident that it will work.”

Reducing meat consumption is primarily aimed at alleviating environmental pressures rather than improving health outcomes. But Dimbleby avoided advocating for a tax on meat.

“We quickly realized that this was politically impossible. . At least for now. We believe it would be better for governments to entice consumers to change their habits while investing in methane reduction projects and the development of alternative proteins.”

Dimbleby also criticized the government’s approach to signing trade agreements with other countries after Britain’s exit from the EU.

“The government appears to be heading in a trade direction that not only breaks its own manifesto promises, but also undermines the tremendous efforts it is making domestically to mitigate climate change, restore nature and improve animal welfare,” he said.

The report was widely welcomed by health and environmental activists. Christina Marriott, CEO of the Royal Society for Public Health, said it reflected the need to redesign the food system.

“Society is offering us nutritionally poor products at the lowest prices, and for many, this is the only food option,” she said. “To break the vicious cycle of poor food and poor health, we need a systematic transformation.”

Reducing meat consumption “may be difficult for some people to swallow” said Anna Jones, UK forestry and food director for environmental group Greenpeace, but the environmental impact of meat production is uncontroversial.

But Kate Halliwell, the Food and Beverage Federation’s chief scientific officer, said the proposed tax “will ultimately affect families who are struggling to make a living by making food and drinks more expensive.”

“These taxes are not going to drive reform. Food and beverage manufacturers have been voluntarily lowering fat, salt and sugar in their recipes for decades. . . But it takes time to change a popular product.”

The government is expected to consider Dimbleby’s recommendations over the summer, along with comments from others, and publish a white paper early next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/f23c4a7b-dc68-47ba-ac2a-fd0ba2454e11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos