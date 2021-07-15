FTSE 100 to decline as UK employers struggle with Covid labor shortage





The FTSE 100 index was scheduled to drop further below the 7100 level today as concerns about workers absent from work after being pinged by the NHS Covid app grew.

Some factories and other workplaces report 20% of the number of employees because people are forced to stay at home and self-isolate.

Labor shortages in factories, stores and customer fulfillment centers are spreading warnings among company bosses fearing that closures are the next inevitable step.

The FT reported today that Nissan’s huge auto plant in Sunderland had to cancel some shifts and some economists are considering reflecting the new supply shortfall in their forecasts for the UK economy.

The FTSE 100, which is always more affected by global issues according to futures markets, was set at 7085, down 16 points when it opened late this morning.

Today, mixed trading in Asia is cited as one of the reasons for the weakness. China’s Q2 GDP data came in at a better-than-expected 1.3% QoQ, but worse than expected at 7.9% in the same period last year.

Retail sales are improving more than expected, while industrial production has fallen less than expected.

Oil prices are also starting to fall again today, which could hit stocks in the UK index, especially heavy energy sectors.

According to the FT, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have reached a rough agreement to end the conflict and allow OPEC to increase oil production again.

Bitcoin has recovered from its recent decline and is up 2% in the last 24 hours. This is probably thanks to the Bank of England’s assessment yesterday that cryptocurrencies pose no systemic risk to the financial system.

The bank believed that a relatively small percentage of the general public could suffer if cryptocurrencies go bad, as most investors are individuals rather than large, structurally significant institutions.

The bank reiterated the view that people who invest in cryptocurrencies should be prepared to lose all their money.

As inflation rises, speculation continues that central banks will have to raise rates or curtail their QE programs.

Yesterday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell saw Congressmen face increasingly difficult questions about inflation, but took the stand that he was not complacent about putting austerity measures on hold too soon for the COVID-19 economic recovery. Inflation in the US is 5.4%.

While that could make the UK’s 2.5% interest rate seem like nothing, inflation hawks are increasingly asking similar questions to the Bank of England, which believes inflation is temporary and is taking a Fed-like wait-and-see attitude.

Everyone’s eyes today will be on the ripple effect of UK employment data, with the possibility of unemployment falling again. The question analysts will try to answer along with the numbers is the ongoing unpaid leave plans and their impact on the number of unemployed on Freedom Day next Monday when pubs and restaurants can reopen.

