FirstFT: Delta variant triggers UK worker shortage





Good morning. This article is an on-site version of the FirstFT newsletter. When you sign up for the Asia, Europe/Africa or Americas edition, it’s sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

More than 700 workers at Britain’s largest auto plant are self-isolating after being “pinged” by the NHS Covid-19 app, as a group of businesses warns that some companies are missing 20% ​​of their workforce.

The delta coronavirus strain is disrupting the industry with factories, shops and warehouses hit by labor shortages, with workers being forced to self-isolate for 10 days if they come in contact with an infected person.

Nissan said production in “specific areas” of the UK’s largest factory in Sunderland has been adjusted “because it manages a large number of employees who must self-quarantine”.

Scientists say COVID-19, flu and other respiratory illnesses could overwhelm the NHS this winter. Six elected mayors in the UK have urged Boris Johnson to wear a mask on public transport.

5 Stories Added to the News

1. Global inflation is straining governments Fed Chairman Jay Powell stressed that the US central bank is ready to intervene if inflation gets out of control, but expects inflation to ease this year. The surge in price growth has revived concerns about overheating.

2. Brussels Announces Europe’s Carbon Footprint Reduction Plan Brussels yesterday announced an all-out plan that would be the first in the world to achieve net zero emissions to limit global warming with the European Union’s strategy for all sectors of economy and trade has built

3. Heywood’s widow Greensill Investigation found that Suzanne Heywood, widow of former British civil servant Jeremy Heywood, found an official review of how Lex Greensill became an unpaid adviser at Whitehall in 2012 “unfairly” an Australian financier. He blames his deceased husband for bringing him to the heart of the government.

Suzanne Heywood said she had heard the report’s allegations after a three-hour meeting with attorney Nigel Boardman conducting the investigation on Monday. © John Stilwell/AFP/Getty Images

4. Facebook: FTC chairman should step down from antitrust case Social media platform has asked Federal Trade Commission (FTC) new chairman Lina Khan to step down from deciding whether to pursue an antitrust case against a tech group . Subscribe to Chris Nuttall’s #techFT newsletter for the latest tech news.

5. China’s Economic Uncertainty The pace of China’s economic recovery rose slightly in the second quarter after signs of a recession in the world’s second largest economy raised expectations for expanded policy support.

coronavirus digest

WHO warns that immunizations for children have declined due to COVID-19.

New Zealand’s central bank said it would stop buying bonds this month as it became the first developed country to step back from pandemic monetary stimulus.

Tui, the UK’s largest travel agency, told its employees that they only need to be in the office one day a month.

Follow the latest on the Coronavirus Live Blog and sign up for the Coronavirus Business Update newsletter for more COVID-19 news.

days ahead

Merkel’s Last Official U.S. Visit Angela Merkel said today during her visit to Joe Biden that she’ll be discussing the differences between Germany and the U.S. over Nord Stream 2, but she didn’t know if an agreement could actually be reached.

Morgan Stanley Earnings Morgan Stanley closes the report on US bank earnings this week. It follows Bank of America and Citigroup, which reported a decline in sales yesterday.

Digitization: Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JPorgan together closed more than 250 branches in the first half of this year.

Disputes between the rules of Polish-EU law The European Court of Justice is to adjudicate the Polish Chamber of Commerce to discipline judges in violation of the country’s EU treaties.

Another thing we are reading

The former plastic surgeon behind Tether, the world’s largest cryptocurrency pegged to other assets, Tether acts as a lubricant for investors moving in and out of volatile cryptocurrencies. At the heart of it is a man named Giancarlo Debassini.

Private Equity Joins Private Equity, Freezes Banks Private equity firm Thoma Bravo recently acquired Stamps.com for $6.6 billion, the group turned to private lenders to finance $2.6 billion in debt. According to those involved in the recent transaction, the deal showcases the power of personal credit funds and how they are using that cash.

What Utoya Massacre survivors know for 10 years on “22 juli” has become as infamous as 9/11 in America. Because of Norway’s close ties, a newspaper estimated that one in four Norwegians knew someone was being affected. Let’s take a look at how the worst violence since World War II changed their lives.

Cecilie Herlovsen was shot in the shoulder, chin and arm and was later amputated. ‘I’m actively trying to get out of what I call Utoya Jail,’ she says. © Andrea Gjestvang

Cuba Needs Fresh Thinking If the largest protests in decades were voluntary, the government’s response was nothing, says Michael Stott of the FT. The response is as old as the challenges facing one-party states. A failed economy and a hardened political system.

‘Friends were sent to camp one by one’ A few years ago Tahir Hamut Izgil was an Uber driver in Washington. Few of his passengers would have known that he was a famous Uyghur poet who came to the United States in 2017 to escape government persecution. Now he has decided to tell his story as he seeks asylum. (Atlantic Ocean)

Thank you to all the readers who took the survey yesterday. 59% said the Tokyo Olympics should not go as planned due to COVID-19.

beauty

Five Green Sunscreens How to Stop Using Plastics? Use sunscreen. 72% of them contain microplastics. And it does not include packaging. Here’s how to absorb the sun without using any plastic at all.

Recommended Newsletter for You

Swamp Notes — Expert insight into the intersection of money and power in American politics. sign up here

Trade Secrets — A must-read on the changing face of international trade and globalization. sign up here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/4980b410-e8d0-4cd5-81ee-b0b91d455d78 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos