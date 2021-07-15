New Zealand man concludes plea deal over alleged attempted kidnapping of American teenager | US News





A New Zealand man who was shot while trying to kidnap a 14-year-old girl from Virginia he met online has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors in the United States.

Troy George Skinner, 28, of Auckland, New Zealand, was due to stand trial next month after pleading not guilty to two counts of attempted kidnapping and nine counts related to the production of child pornography. But electronic court records show the jury selection process ended last week and a hearing on the plea agreement in the case has been set for July 29.

Skinner was arrested in June 2018 after showing up at the girl’s home in Goochland and allegedly attempting to break in. Authorities said the girl’s mother repeatedly warned him that she had a gun and then shot her after breaking the glass the second. door he tried to open. Skinner has recovered from a gunshot wound to his neck.

It was not immediately clear what charges are included in the plea deal. A spokesperson for acting US attorney Raj Parekh declined to comment on the terms of the deal. Lawyers for Skinners did not return phone messages and emails seeking comment.

Troy George Skinner, the New Zealand man who was shot dead while attempting to kidnap a 14-year-old girl from Virginia he met online. Photograph: Agnew, Jim / AP

Federal officials said Skinner met the girl online in December 2017 when he was 24 and 13, although she told him she was 16, an agent wrote. from the FBI in an affidavit when he applied for a warrant to search Skinners’ cell phones. They communicated via chat sessions and live video sessions, and had sex online, according to the affidavit.

Authorities have not named the girl due to her age. In court documents, prosecutors said that when the girl attempted to end their relationship, Skinner began to harass her and attempt to manipulate her with suicide threats. The girl finally cut off contact with Skinner.

Skinner left Auckland on June 20, 2018, traveled to the United States and arrived at the girls’ house uninvited on June 22 after stopping by a Walmart store and purchasing pepper spray, a knife folding and duct tape, according to the affidavit.

Former Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew said the girl, her teenage sister and her mother allege they saw Skinner attempting to break into their home. He disclosed this information in the days following Skinners’ arrest.

Agnew alleged that Skinner first tried to smash a basement door with a brick and appeared to ignore warnings from the girl’s mother that she was armed. Agnew alleged that Skinner then climbed a few steps to the bridge and smashed a glass door with the brick. He said the girl’s mother warned Skinner again that she had a gun, but he reached out to try to unlock the door. She fired twice, hitting him once on the neck, Agnew said. Skinner collapsed in a neighbor’s yard.

A federal indictment filed against Skinner in September 2019 alleges that Skinner, while in New Zealand, instigated the girl into sexually explicit behavior to produce child pornography.

Skinner has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her attorneys argued that because all of Skinner’s contact with the girl was virtual and the two never physically touched each other, the footage did not constitute child pornography.

Details of his plea deal with prosecutors are expected to be revealed during the July 29 hearing in U.S. District Court in Richmond. He faces decades in prison, but it’s unclear what type of sentencing recommendation might be included in the plea deal.

