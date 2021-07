The UK Competition Watch has fined pharmaceutical companies totaling more than $260 million after investigations revealed that they overcharged the NHS for hydrocortisone tablets for nearly a decade.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that drug manufacturers Auden Mckenzie and Actavis UK, now known as Accord-UK, used their position as the sole suppliers of hydrocortisone to inflate drug prices. Tens of thousands of people in the UK rely on hydrocortisone tablets to treat adrenal insufficiency, including life-threatening conditions like Addison’s disease, the CMA said.

Research has shown that the company was able to inflate the price of hydrocortisone tablets by more than 10,000% compared to the original brand version sold in 2008. This means that the amount the NHS has to pay for a single pack of 10mg tablets has risen from 70p in 2008. April 2008 – March 88, 2016.

Companies have also paid potential competitors to get out of the market, the watchdog said.

“This is undoubtedly some of the most serious abuses we have seen in recent years,” said Andrea Coscelli, CMA’s Chief Executive Officer. These corporate actions cost the NHS and taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds.

Prior to April 2008, the NHS spent about $500,000 a year on hydrocortisone tablets, but by 2016 that number had risen to over 80 million.

Koselli said the decision to raise the price of unbranded drugs means that the NHS has no choice but to pay huge taxpayers money for life-saving drugs and reduce the money it can use to treat patients.

Our fine serves as a warning to other pharmaceutical companies trying to abuse the NHS, he added.

Accord-UK plans to appeal the CMA’s decision. A spokesperson said the company was very disappointed about the fines related to its activities before it took over Actavis in 2017. He said he has not done anything other than continuously lowering prices in the face of significant competition since the acquisition.

We allege that the action against Accord Healthcare is legally and materially flawed. Therefore, we are considering all options and plan to appeal the decision, the spokesperson added.

The CMA said Accord-UK would be held solely liable for $65.6 million of a total fine of $260 million and former parent company Allergan to be solely liable for $191 million. The pair is jointly responsible for an additional 2m. Accord-UK, Accord Healthcare and its current parent company Intas are jointly and individually liable for $44.4 million.

The total fine for CMA for conduct by rival AMC is 42.8 million, and the total fine for Waymade is 2.5 million.

