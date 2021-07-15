Evacuation of Afghan interpreters and others who helped the United States begin in late July





The United States will begin to fly Afghan nationals who have supported U.S. and coalition operations in Afghanistan, according to a senior official in the Biden administration. Evacuation flights will begin the last week of July.

During the 20-Year War in Afghanistan, thousands of Afghan citizens served as interpreters, provided intelligence, and assisted the United States and its coalition partners as drivers, security guards, and in other roles.

About 18,000 Afghan nationals, along with tens of thousands of their families, have applied for special immigrant visas in the United States.

Now, with the US withdrawal 95% complete and Taliban control over the country increasing by the day, the threat of revenge attacks against those who have worked with the US is at a new high. .

As part of this effort, called Operation Allies Refuge, up to 70,000 people will be deported from Afghanistan to one or more third countries pending visa processing. Those third countries could include Uzbekistan, Tajikistan or a country in the Middle East or Europe, according to a senior Pentagon official who was not authorized to speak in public. It could also include US territory Guam.

According to the administration official, the operation will be led by longtime State Department Ambassador Tracey Jacobson, who previously served as Head of Mission in Kosovo, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. Russ Travers, deputy homeland security adviser and former head of the National Counterterrorism Center, will help coordinate federal agencies.

The evacuation faces serious challenges, defense analysts say. Many claimants and their families live outside Kabul in areas already captured or contested by the Taliban. It can be difficult for embassy officials to contact people in rural areas.

The security of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, the country’s only international airport, is key to the future of US and other diplomatic missions in Afghanistan. Turkey is expected to provide security for Kabul airport, at least for a while with US troops providing security for the US embassy as well.

For months, pressure has been mounting on the White House to take concrete steps to evacuate interpreters and other Afghan nationals.

Last month, a bipartisan group of House lawmakers, several of whom have served in the Middle East alongside interpreters and fixers from Afghanistan and Iraq, introduced legislation to ease administrative hurdles.

These obstacles included requiring visa applicants to pass a medical examination that was only available at one clinic in Kabul, lawmakers said. Now, candidates can take the exam within 30 days of arriving in the United States.

The bill was drafted by Rep. Brad Wenstrup, a Republican who served as a combat surgeon in Iraq, and Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who made three tours as an Army Ranger in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was passed by the House late last month with overwhelming bipartisan support and went to the Senate.

