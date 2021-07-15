The cheapest places to live in the United States





The west

Ranging from the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific coast, the West is widely considered the most expensive region in the United States. This is because some cities in the West, like San Francisco, have some of the highest living costs in the country. While not everyone can afford to live in these expensive markets, it’s important to note that there are still affordable options spread across this region.

Defined by the US federal government, the West officially includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah , Washington and Wyoming.

Pueblo, Colorado

Home to the annual Colorado State Fair, Pueblo is considered one of the best cities in the country for historic preservation. The historic Riverwalk that lines the Arkansas River hosts a seasonal farmer’s market as well as various festivals and events throughout the year, and with fine arts, museums, and a wide range of restaurants, there is no shortage of things to do. in Pueblo.

Population: 112,361 Median Monthly Gross Rent: $ 799 Median Monthly Owner Costs: $ 1,133 Farmington, New Mexico

Farmington is considered the hub of San Juan County, set along the meeting of three rivers and offering a 150 mile shopping radius. The central location and pleasant climate make this city a hotspot for outdoor recreation. Historic Native American ruins are nearby, with the Aztec Ruins National Monument and Salmon Ruins a short distance from downtown.

Population: 44,372 Median Monthly Gross Rent: $ 868 Median Monthly Owner Costs: $ 1,374 Yuma, Arizona

Near the Arizona-California border, Yuma is especially popular during the winter months due to its hot, dry environment. The town offers plenty to do outdoors – from playing a round of golf on one of the many birding courses to the Imperial National Wildlife Refuge – but it is also home to indoor attractions like the park. Yuma Territorial Prison State History, 1876..

Population: 98,285 Median gross monthly rent: $ 891 Median monthly owner costs: $ 1,253

