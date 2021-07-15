U.S. Surgeon General Asks You To Help Fight Disinformation About COVID-19: Shots





U.S. Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy, who has helped the United States navigate other crises like the Zika outbreak, is now tackling health misinformation around COVID-19, which he says , continues to undermine the country's efforts to fend off the virus.

With about a third of adults in the United States still completely unvaccinated and cases of COVID-19 on the rise, the US surgeon general is calling for a war on “health misinformation.”

On Thursday, Dr Vivek Murthy issues the Surgeon General’s first opinion on his tenure in the Biden administration, describing the “urgent threat” posed by the rise of false information around COVID-19 that continues to put “lives at risk” and prolong the pandemic.

Murthy says Americans must do their part to fight disinformation.

“COVID has really highlighted the full extent of the damage done by health misinformation,” Murthy told NPR in an exclusive interview before the advisory was released. The Surgeon General’s opinions are reserved for important public health issues that require immediate attention.

In some cases, he says, the easiest way to stop the spread is to not share something questionable that you are reading online: “If you are not sure, not sharing is often the safe thing to do. to do.”

The United States has faced misinformation around other public health crises, including decades of lingering rumors about HIV / AIDS, but Murthy says the coronavirus pandemic underscores just how false information and rumors are. health-related issues can be problematic.

COVID-19 rates are rising nationwide, driven in large part by the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant. A recent analysis by NPR shows that cases are highest in places where vaccination rates are lagging behind. Multiple factors, including inadequate access to vaccines, can keep vaccination rates low in some communities, but Murthy says fear of possible side effects or extremely rare adverse events is also a powerful factor in reluctance to face the disease. vaccination.

In many cases, misinformation about vaccines fuels this hesitation. Two-thirds of unvaccinated adults believe vaccine myths or don’t know if they’re true, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey. Murthy says that means disinformation literally puts lives at risk.

“Every life lost to COVID-19 when we have vaccines available is a preventable tragedy,” Murthy said.

Talk to your friends and family, suggests the surgeon general

Murthy hopes that bringing public attention to the harms of disinformation will lead more Americans to take action in their own lives, including through simple one-on-one conversations with friends and members of the community. families who are reluctant to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Rather than judging others, Murthy encourages people to listen to their concerns and prepare with good information sources to counter the bad ones. Research shows that people who are hesitant to get vaccinated are more likely to be open and listen to those they know. “These conversations are all driven by trust,” he says.

But Murthy also wants to see the action on a bigger scale.

In his opinion, he presses big tech companies to play a bigger role in tackling health misinformation on their platforms. He wants algorithms changed to downgrade bad information more and companies share more data with outside researchers and the government.

“Tech companies actually have a much better idea of ​​how much disinformation is being traded on their platforms, and without understanding the full extent of it… it’s hard to formulate the most effective strategies,” he says.

The new surgeon general’s advice is good news for Imran Ahmed, managing director of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a group that tracks misinformation about COVID-19 online. But Ahmed also says it won’t be enough to ask individual Americans to fight disinformation.

His group has identified a dozen major disseminators of vaccine misinformation, and many continue to operate unchecked on social media. “In our last count, 30 of the 89 social media accounts for those 12 people were deleted, but that means 59 are still open,” he says. “They still have millions of viewers who receive disinformation and lies on a daily basis.”

Social media companies that profit from clicks are spreading misinformation faster than it can be thwarted, Ahmed said. He would like to see the Surgeon General put even more pressure on these companies.

“On tobacco packages, we say that tobacco kills,” he says. “On social media, we need a ‘warning from the surgeon general: disinformation kills’.”

