Coronavirus cases in the United States increase as Delta variant spreads





Reports of new coronavirus cases are on the rise again in the United States, a disheartening trend fueled by the spread of the Delta variant and the spray vaccination campaign.

The country’s outlook remains much better than at previous points in the pandemic: nearly half of all Americans are fully vaccinated, cases and hospitalizations remain at a fraction of their peak, and deaths are occurring at some of the lowest levels. lowest since the early days of the pandemic.

Yet infections are on the rise in almost all states. The number of daily cases has increased by at least 15% over the past two weeks in 49 states, including 19 states that report at least twice as many new cases per day. Full-blown epidemics have emerged in a handful of places with relatively low vaccination rates, including Arkansas, Missouri, Louisiana and Nevada.

The Delta variant is gaining traction, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told residents as he lamented his state’s low vaccine consumption and the sudden spike in cases of less than 200 new infections per day in early June in over 1,000 a day. It is an urgent moment because the solution is available. People always ask me: How do you protect yourself? Get vaccinated.

The tens of millions of vaccinated Americans are largely protected against the virus, including the Delta variant, scientists have said. And in much of the country, particularly in the Northeast, Upper Midwest, and West Coast, case rates remain relatively low. Vermont, the state with the highest vaccination rate, averages 11 new cases per day.

Yet, less than a month after reports of new cases hit a low of around 11,000 per day, cases of the virus are on the rise again, with around 26,000 new cases per day. Hospitalizations have also started to increase, but at a slower pace.

Critical care beds in hospitals have become scarce in parts of Missouri, where Springfield officials on Wednesday requested an alternative care site. In Mississippi, where cases have increased by 70% in the past two weeks, health officials have urged seniors to avoid large gatherings indoors even if they have been vaccinated. And in Louisiana, which has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the country, the average number of daily cases has doubled since early July.

The data is very clear, said Dr Joseph Kanter, Louisiana’s public health official. Everyone in Louisiana, especially those who have not yet been vaccinated, should be aware that they are now at an increased risk of exposure to Covid-19 due to the more transmissible Delta variant, and they should consider their risk. staff and that of their families.

The disheartening pattern comes as the vaccination effort, which has become entangled in partisan politics, has largely stalled. About 550,000 people receive a vaccine each day, up from 3.3 million vaccines per day during a peak in April.

Even in places that have yet to see a significant rise, governors and public health officials have urged people who resist vaccines to get vaccinated and protect themselves from Delta.

I hope and pray that he doesn’t come to West Virginia and absolutely cross our state like a savage, said Governor Jim Justice, whose state has recorded relatively few cases recently but has a low vaccination rate. But there is a good chance that it is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/15/us/delta-variant-us-cases.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

