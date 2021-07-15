Biden administration invites UN experts on racism to visit US





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about the release of the 2021 Congress report under the Elie Wiesel Prevention of Genocide and Atrocities Act at the State Department in Washington on July 12, 2021.

Manuel Balce Ceneta | Swimming pool | Reuters

The Biden administration has invited United Nations experts on racism and human rights to visit the United States in a bid to fight racial justice and national equality.

“Responsible nations must not shy away from scrutiny of their human rights record; instead they should recognize it with the intention of improving, ”Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“I urge all member states of the United Nations to join the United States in this effort and to fight against the scourge of racism, racial discrimination and xenophobia. collective security is strengthened. “

The State Department has contacted the United Nations special rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism and the United Nations special rapporteur on minority issues for an official visit, Blinken said in a statement. Invitations to other UN experts who “report and advise on thematic human rights issues” will be sent soon.

Blinken also used the statement to welcome the adoption on Tuesday by the UN Human Rights Council of a resolution calling for action to address systemic racism against Africans and people of African descent in the context of law enforcement.

The invitation comes at a pivotal time for racial justice issues in the United States. The murder of unarmed black man George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020 sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism, as well as calls for legislation and government action .

In light of the protests, the two special rapporteurs who were invited to the United States last year signed a declaration by the United Nations Human Rights Council calling for “a restorative intervention for historic and contemporary racial justice. ” in the world.

“One of the reasons it is important to look beyond the borders of the United States in the face of demands for radical change on the racial justice front is that international human rights standards demand and provide the basis for a better system than the one currently in place in this country, ”said E. Tendayi Achiume, Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism, in a statement last year.

Rapporteurs are independent experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council who usually have the role of compiling information on their respective human rights issue, carrying out visits to different countries and submitting reporting to the UN, among other responsibilities.

The State Department did not provide additional details about the special rapporteurs’ visit and did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

The invitation contrasts sharply with the Trump administration’s contempt for UN approaches to human rights issues, especially after the former president pulled the United States out of the Human Rights Council. United Nations man in 2018.

President Joe Biden joined him earlier this year and has made tackling racial injustice a key part of his 2020 campaign.

“As the President has made clear on several occasions, great nations like ours do not hide our shortcomings; they openly recognize them and strive to improve with transparency,” Blinken said.

“In doing so, we are not only working to set the standard for national responses to these challenges, we are also strengthening our democracy and giving new hope and motivation to human rights defenders around the world.”

