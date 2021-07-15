It started life behind the Iron Curtain. Now listed in the UK, Avast could be the latest company to succumb to a US takeover | business news





Another UK leading company is discussing an acquisition.

This time it’s Avast, a cybersecurity provider and one of the largest tech companies listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Avast, which hit the stock market in May 2018 and promoted to FTSE 100 in June last year, confirmed overnight that it was in “advanced” negotiations to sell itself to US rival Norton LifeLock.

Image: Avast’s stock has more than doubled since its listing.

The company’s stock, which has doubled in value since its listing, surged 13% on the news.

Avast, which had a stock market value of £5.2 billion at Wednesday evening’s closing price, is expected to sell for close to £5.9 billion.

This represents a significant premium to the price the stock has changed over the past five months or so, but nevertheless still represents a slight discount to the price that was traded in July and August of last year.

The raid on UK-listed companies such as John Laing, St Modwen, Signature Aviation, Spire Healthcare and Aggreko, and the recently agreed deal for Morrisons, will raise even more concerns.

There is a growing perception in some politicians and in the media and fund management industry that the boards of many UK publicly traded companies are too easily agreeing to takeovers from foreign buyers, especially private equity. Enterprise.

But in the case of Avast, it may be more difficult to foment such anger, as it’s not the company that’s covered the Union Jack.

Image: Avast and Norton have strong positions in the consumer market.

The company’s global headquarters are located in Prague, with the majority of its 1,700 employees worldwide, with around 100 in the UK.

Nevertheless, Avast’s decision to go public in London rather than New York was a welcome boost to the latter’s technical qualifications, and the acquisition moved FTSE’s “pure” technology company rankings to engineering software group Aveva and accounting software group Sage.

It would also deprive the UK market of inspiring stories.

Avast was born in 1988, a year before the fall of the Berlin Wall, from a workers’ cooperative called ALWIL, which was founded in then-communist Czechoslovakia.

After the fall of communism, the co-operative founders, computer scientists Eduard Kucera and Pavel Baudis, established a company that had already made a name for itself after defeating a computer virus called the Vienna bug.

The business had to fend off unwanted acquisitions from competitors like McAfee, and it nearly collapsed at some point after struggling to conquer America.

The company’s fate was reversed in 2001 when it adopted a premium business model, allowing the most basic antivirus software to be downloaded for free, while charging for premium services and selling corporate licenses.

In less than three years, the software has been downloaded by over a million people.

Image: Avast chose London over New York when it came to life in 2018.

It currently boasts approximately 435 million users worldwide, of which over 13 million are paying customers.

The company was a beneficiary of the pandemic, which had more than 1 million paying customers in 2020. This is partly because of the growing demand from people who work from home and want extra security on their phones or their phones.

We are also a company that values ​​continuity in many ways. Current CEO Ondrej Vlcek joined the company 25 years ago as an 18-year-old intern and has remained there ever since.

The acquisition is not yet complete.

Competition in the cybersecurity space has increased in recent years, with Microsoft in particular taking market share, but competition regulators around the world can only see the two well-known companies in the antivirus space coming together dimly. Especially since both have strong positions in the consumer market.

Some investors may demand a higher premium. An analyst at Berenberg Bank told clients this morning that “the valuation of $10 billion (£7.2 billion) is fair to Avast shareholders.”

This could ultimately go to Baudis and Kucera, who own 25% and 10% respectively.

Vlcek holds an additional 2.3% stake.

Image: Avast adopted a premium business model in 2001. Pic: Avast

Norton’s approach has the potential to pique the interest of private equity firms.

Avast can live with that ownership structure as long as it has experience.

When it came to market, CVC Capital Partners owned 23%.

But it would be justified for management to ask for a higher price.

Avast already has strong growth in many markets around the world.

In the company’s results presentation in March, Vlcek noted that customers have grown 33% in Mexico, 19% in Brazil, 17% in Argentina and 16% in Ukraine over the past 12 months.

This growth will accelerate as the ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT) proliferates and everyday items such as refrigerators and rice cookers become more vulnerable to hacking attacks.

Avast may not be one of the most recognizable companies on the FTSE 100.

But if you take it over, you will miss it.

