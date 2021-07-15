Inflation? Not in Japan. And that could contain a warning for the United States





TOKYO In the United States, everyone talks about inflation. The country’s reopening after the coronavirus pandemic triggered pent-up demand for everything from raw materials like lumber to second-hand goods like second-hand cars, pushing prices up at the fastest rate in more than ‘a decade.

Japan, however, has the opposite problem. Consumers pay less for many products, from Uniqlo parkas to searing bowls of ramen. While in the United States, average prices have jumped 5.4% over the past year, the Japanese economy has faced deflationary pressure, with prices falling 0.1% in May through compared to the previous year.

To some extent, the situation in Japan can be explained by its continued struggles with the coronavirus, which have held buyers home. But deeper forces are also at play. Before the pandemic, prices outside the volatile energy and food sectors had barely budged in years, with Japan never coming close to meeting its long-term target. 2% inflation date.

It wasn’t for lack of trying. For nearly a decade, Japanese policymakers have used almost every trick in the economists’ handbook in an attempt to drive up prices. They energized the economy with cheap money, spent huge sums on fiscal stimulus like public works, and lowered interest rates to levels that made borrowing almost free.

But as Japan has learned the hard way, low inflation can be an economic quagmire. And the experience is a warning to the United States if its current inflation surge abates, as many economists expect, and its economy falls back into the cycle of low inflation that preceded the pandemic.

Most economists, including me, are pretty confident that the Fed knows how to bring inflation down, including by raising interest rates, said Joshua Hausman, associate professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan who studied Japanese economics.

However, it is much less clear, in part because of the experience of Japan, which has been very successful in pushing inflation up, he added.

For consumers, the lower prices seem to be a good thing. But from the point of view of most economists, they are a problem.

Inflation, they like to say, greases the wheels of the economy. In small amounts, it increases company profits and wages, stimulating growth. It can also reduce the debt burden, by reducing the relative costs of university loans and mortgages.

Japan’s inability to bring inflation down is one of the profession’s biggest unresolved challenges, said Mark Gertler, a professor of economics at New York University who has researched the issue.

A popular explanation for the country’s problems is that consumer expectations for low prices have become so entrenched that it is virtually impossible for companies to raise prices. Economists also point to weakening demand caused by Japan’s aging population, as well as globalization, with an abundant and cheap labor force keeping costs low for consumers in developed countries.

The image used to be very different. In the mid-1970s, Japan had one of the highest inflation rates in the world, approaching 25%.

It was not alone. The surge in prices triggered by the oil crisis of the 1970s defined the era, including for a whole generation of economists who were prepared to believe that the most likely threat to financial stability was rapid inflation and that interest rates were the best tool to fight it.

But in the early 1990s, Japan began to experience a different problem. An economic bubble, fueled by a booming stock market and rampant real estate speculation, has burst. The prices started to drop.

Japan has attacked the problem with innovative policies, including the use of negative interest rates to encourage spending and the injection of money into the economy through large-scale asset purchases, a policy known as quantitative easing.

It seemed to do little good. Yet economists of the day viewed Japan’s experience not as a warning to the world, but as an anomaly produced by poor policy choices and cultural vagaries.

That started to change with the financial crisis of 2008, when inflation rates around the world fell and other central banks adopted quantitative easing.

The problem has been most notable in Europe, where inflation has averaged 1.2% since 2009, economic growth has been weak and some interest rates have been negative for years. Over the same period, US inflation averaged just below 2%. The Federal Reserve has kept its key rate close to zero since March 2020.

Some prominent economists have viewed low inflation as a sign that the economies of the United States and the EU may be on the verge of so-called secular stagnation, a condition marked by low inflation, low interest rates and growth. sluggish.

They fear that these trends will become more pronounced as both economies start to turn gray, which could reduce demand and increase savings rates.

In 2013, under the leadership of newly elected Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan launched its most ambitious effort to tackle weak economic growth and low inflation.

The government has embarked on a grand experiment of huge monetary and fiscal stimulus, buying huge amounts of stocks and lowering interest rates in the hope of encouraging borrowing and inject more money into the economy. As the supply of liquidity increased, it was believed that its relative value would decrease, effectively pushing up prices. At the level of money, consumers and businesses alike spend more. Voila, inflation.

To encourage spending, Japan adopted a policy, known as forward guidance, to convince people that prices would go up, as it pledged to do everything in its power to achieve its goal. inflation rate of 2%.

But the government’s persuasion efforts failed, so there was little urgency to spend, said Hiroshi Nakaso, former deputy governor of the Bank of Japan and director of the Daiwa Research Institute.

Japan has found itself in a vicious cycle, said Takatoshi Ito, professor of international and public affairs at Columbia University, who served on the Japan Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

Consumers have come to expect stable prices and zero inflation, he said, adding that as a result, companies are afraid to raise prices as it will attract attention and consumers. consumers could revolt.

The stagnation of the economy has made companies reluctant to raise wages, he said, and since real wages have not increased consumption likely has not increased, so there is no increased demand for products and services.

While inflation was barely changing, some economists wondered if the Japanese stimulus had not been too conservative, even as it was accumulating one of the biggest debt burdens in the world.

Policymakers, citing the need to repay the country’s debts and deal with the rising costs of supporting an aging population, hedged against the expense by increasing the country’s consumption tax twice, weakening apparently the demand.

In the end, Mr. Abes’ experiment, known as Abenomics, may not have been as successful as hoped. But it has informed the response of policymakers to the pandemic, said Gene Park, a professor of political science at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles who studies Japanese monetary policy.

A takeaway, he said, is that governments could spend more than they ever thought possible without triggering a rapid rise in inflation. Another is that they may have to spend much more than they once deemed necessary to stimulate growth.

Japan has given the United States more freedom to experiment with bolder measures, Park said.

During the pandemic, Japan also tried to apply lessons learned since 2013. The government paid stores and restaurants to stay closed, distributed money to every person in the country, and funded loans to zero rate for companies in difficulty.

The prices have gone down anyway. This was in part at the behest of the government itself, which recently pressured telecom companies to lower mobile phone charges they deemed too high. Most Japanese consumers are also still waiting to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, hampering economic activity.

Even after the pandemic declines, however, Japan’s inflation rates are expected to remain low, said Sayuri Shirai, professor of economics at Keio University in Tokyo and former board member of the Bank of Japan. .

After all, the main problem remains the same: no one really knows why the prices have stagnated.

The central bank probably doesn’t mean it can’t control inflation, Ms. Shirai said. Therefore, this question has just been left without clear discussion.

