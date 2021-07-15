



The government spent 73,000 on wine in 2019-20, of which nearly three-quarters was spent on British or Welsh wine. Known as the jokingly Brexit juice, according to Westminster official figures.

Data released on Thursday shows changes in the vast government wine collection used for official hospitality and ceremonies between 2018 and 2020.

A total of 73,000 were used to fill the basement in 2019-20, up from 46,906 in 2018-19. The average price was 17.25 bottles and 73% of the wines purchased were either British or Welsh.

The purchase included 1,440 bottles of Chapel Down Bacchus, a dry white wine from Kent Vineyards.

The replenishment of the collection is financed in part by the sale of expensive wines. In 2018-19, the government raised a total of 44,000, including 24 bottles of Chteau Margaux 1988 and 6 Magnums of 1982 Krug Champagne.

The other bottle selection was set for sale in March 2020 and was expected to collect up to 50,000, but like many others it had to be abandoned due to the pandemic.

A total of 4,045 bottles of wine and spirits were drunk as a government business in 2018-19 and 3,336 bottles in 2019-20.

There has been a shift to British wines in recent years, but it was accelerated by proud Brexiter Boris Johnson aboard a seaplane when he went to the Biarritz G7 summit shortly after becoming leader.

But when the UK officially left the EU in February 2020, he celebrated with Brexit juice at number 10.

By March 2020, a total of 613 bottles of British sparkling wine were served at government receptions and events and 163 bottles of white wine were served. However, France remained a red wine producer, consuming 257 bottles of claret.

The government wine cellar is located in the basement of Lancaster House, a magnificent Foreign Ministry building on the edge of Green Park.

There were 32,921 bottles in the cellar at the most recent date for which information was available, in March 2020. Their estimated value was 810,896.

Sales and purchases in the cellar are made on the advice of the Government Wine Council, which provides advice on no pay and is chaired by a retired senior diplomat.

