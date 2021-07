US seeks to accelerate rooftop solar growth with instant permits

Solar panels are seen on rooftops amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Santa Clarita, near Los Angeles, California, United States, June 18, 2020. REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson / File Photo

July 15 (Reuters) – The Biden administration will deploy a tool on Thursday that enables instant local authorization of rooftop solar installations, tackling a major source of industry delays and potentially lowering costs for homeowners, said the Department of Energy.

The Solar Automated Permit Processing (SolarAPP +) platform, developed by DOE’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, will be an optional portal for local governments to automatically process permit applications.

Approvals typically take a week or more currently, and permit costs can be about a third of overall installers costs, the DOE said. The software speeds up the process by standardizing requirements, streamlining the application, and automating certain approvals.

Administration officials said the software would help accelerate rooftop solar adoption and meet President Joe Biden’s goal of decarbonizing the U.S. electricity grid by 2035, a key pillar of its plan to fight climate change. The DOE said solar power will need to be installed at a rate up to five times faster than today to achieve this goal.

“Having streamlined processes and an automated authorization platform that can allow homeowners to switch to solar faster, easier and cheaper promises to really help grow the residential solar industry.” said Becca Jones-Albertus, director of the DOE’s office of solar energy technologies interview.

According to Jones-Albertus, obtaining permits through local building services has often proven to be a “pain point” for solar companies. About a third of rooftop solar installations take more than two weeks for the authorization process, the DOE said.

SolarAPP + has been tested in four communities in Arizona and California as of last year. In Tucson, the portal reduced permit review times from an average of 20 days to zero, the agency said.

An official from Stockton, Calif., A city that recently decided to adopt the SolarAPP tool, said it would free up staff who have handled a 26% increase in solar applications over the past five years. It also allows owners to complete the authorization process online rather than in person.

“It’s rare that you can find something that works this well for all parties involved,” John Alita, deputy city manager for Stockton, said during a DOE webinar to unveil the tool.

The portal performs an automatic review of permit applications, instantly approving eligible systems. Complex or ineligible systems are rerouted for further review.

Local governments won’t have to pay for the portal, the DOE said. The DOE is challenging 125 mayors and local officials to register for the SolarAPP tool before the end of the summer.

Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Dan Grebler and Cynthia Osterman

