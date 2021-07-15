Health isn’t on the UK’s level-up priority, the charity says.





The UK’s flagship fund to tackle inequality is biased toward the lowest level of health despite the government’s promise to “raise” life expectancy across the country, a study finds.

The Health Foundation charity says the £4.8 billion Leveling Up fund is “ignoring” people’s health.

In a briefing released on Friday, Dr Jennifer Dixon, CEO of the Health Foundation, which selected 313 English-language areas, said, “The priority group for the Leveling Up fund doesn’t seem to be health-conscious.” .

Local authorities should bid for funds by dividing them into three groups as needed and the top group most likely to receive funding. However, the 11 jurisdictions in the lowest priority category are below the average healthy life expectancy for men.

These include the London boroughs of Tower Hamlets, Islington, Lambeth and Southwark, which are also among the poorest 20% of the country. Tower Hamlet’s male, at 56.7 years old, has the lowest healthy life expectancy in the UK. It’s 71 years old at Richmond upon Thames, 15 miles from London.

A previous Financial Times analysis showed that the £3.6 billion Towns Fund, similar to the Leveling Up fund, is leaning toward areas with lower poverty levels and areas with Conservative MPs.

In April, then Health Minister Matt Hancock declared, “Fixing the gap in healthy life expectancy is absolutely central to our level-up agenda.” But Dixon said that these quality-of-life measures have not been part of the investment so far.

“People are stuck because of poor health, which is a stumbling block to the economy. In some areas, a third of the local population has been left unaffected by long-term illness.”

Dixon explained that in poor areas where life expectancy is less than 60, people are suffering from chronic diseases in their early 50s. “The state should shoulder the people who are sick in their 50s,” she added.

The charity also analyzed the COVID-19 mortality rate and found that the poorest regions had a four-fold higher mortality rate under the age of 65 compared to the poorest regions. It is more than twice as high for those over 65, suggesting that the health gap between the working-age population is more severe.

The FT’s analysis showed that areas with the highest coronavirus deaths, such as Tower Hamlets, Slough and Redbridge, were placed in the fund’s lowest priority group.

Since 2010, life expectancy growth in the UK has been slower than in other European countries, and the gap in the number of years people can expect to live healthy (healthy life expectancy) has widened between the rich and the poor.

“In the United States, pre-pandemic health was worn out, especially in working-age populations and poor areas. Spraying the plague on top of it exacerbates problems that already exist,” Dixon said.

She added that governments have failed to address the social causes of the disease, such as poor housing and education, lack of skills and high-paying job opportunities, and the solution is to empower local governments to address the causes. rather than using a centralized program such as a flagship fund.

“If we want to increase the level of prosperity, it will be a slow progression unless we focus on health.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a speech on Thursday that “too many people will not be able to level up when they are not working because they are sick or stressed or because of obesity or mental health problems.”

“That’s why we’re tackling the junk food problem, making exercise rewarding and investing heavily in the NHS.”

We will outline the strategy in a white paper later this year.

