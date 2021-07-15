What choice do we have? US farm workers fight deadly heat wave | Climate News





Arvin, CA, USA Martha Fuentes woke up at 3:30 a.m. last Thursday to prepare for her daily commute to work in the vineyards of Kern County, California, one of the major producing regions of vegetables from the United States. She donned a wide-brimmed hat and a colorful bandana decorated with butterflies to protect herself from the heat which will make her job very arduous, even with the breaks and cool water provided by her employer.

When she started packing fruit at 5:30 a.m., the air was already mild at 26.7 ° C (80F). By 10 a.m., it had reached over 32 ° C and sweat was running down Fuentess’ face.

This year it will be warmer, she told Al Jazeera as she worked.

By the time Fuentes left the fields at 2 p.m., temperatures had exceeded 40 ° C, leading the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for the area.

High temperatures 106 to 114 degrees [41C to 46C] every afternoon he read. Extreme heat will greatly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those who work or participate in outdoor activities.

Martha Fuentes has done agricultural work for the past 31 years and said that she has felt the effect of rising temperatures firsthand. [Photo: Brian Osgood/Al Jazeera]

But as North America teems with record high temperatures spurred by climate change, Fuentes and many like her feel they have no choice but to keep hitting the fields.

Caught between low wages and sweltering heat, the largely poor and undocumented workers who reap the bounty of California’s fields face impossible choices between wages they can’t miss and temperatures their bodies can’t. not bear.

The heat is too much, Fuentes said. But what choice do we have? We cannot afford to stop.

One-off protection

Many farm workers work in dizzying temperatures with little protection in place to protect their health, advocates say, even as heat waves that have claimed hundreds of lives engulf the western United States and Canada.

States that have been affected by the heat waves like California, Oregon, and Washington all have different laws in place to protect farm workers.

For example, California, where Fuentes works, imposes shaded 10-minute rest breaks every two hours when temperatures exceed 35C, as well as access to cool water, but enforcement in the large agricultural sector of the state is imperfect, and there are no temperatures above which work must be stopped.

Farm worker Jose Lopez is one of many harvesting grapes on a farm near Arvin, California, United States, where high temperatures make work harder. [Courtesy: Brian Osgood/Al Jazeera]

The latest episode of extreme weather has prompted activists and farm workers to redouble their efforts to strengthen and expand protections at the federal level rather than the current piecemeal system.

There is no federal standard requiring employers to provide agricultural workers with water, shade, rest and toilet access when working in extreme heat, said Elizabeth Strater, director of the organization of the United Farm Workers (UFW) union. It gives employers carte blanche to push their workers’ bodies beyond what they can take.

On June 26, 38-year-old migrant farm worker Sebastian Francisco Perez, originally from Guatemala, died at a nursery and farm in St Paul, Oregon, after working for hours in temperatures above 37, 8 ° C.

On July 7, Oregon Governor Kate Brown called on the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to implement emergency standards that would expand the obligations of employers to provide agricultural workers with shade, cool water and time to rest. OSHA Oregon is still in the process of establishing permanent standards for outdoor workers facing extreme heat.

Perez’s death is unfortunately not an aberration: A study by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that farm workers are dying of heat stroke at a rate 20 times that of all non-military workers in the United States.

A long list of names

Perez’s name can now be inscribed alongside others like Asuncion Valdivia, 53, and Maria Isabel Vasquez Jimenez, 17, farm workers who died from heat exposure in California and are now used as symbols in the struggle to adopt new protections.

Valdivia died in 2004 after picking grapes for 10 hours at temperatures up to 40.5 ° C. Vasquez died in 2008 after allegedly being denied access to water and shade for a nine-hour shift tying vines in which temperatures have climbed above 35 ° C. At the hospital, her fiance said she learned she was two months pregnant for the first time.

Farm workers and their advocates want the United States to put federal protections in place rather than the current piecemeal system, where extreme heat work laws vary from state to state. [Photo: Brian Osgood/Al Jazeera]

Various legislative texts now bear the names of Valdivia and Vasquezs.

In 2005, California passed historic heat standards that were implemented after a spate of farm worker deaths from heat exposure sparked demands for action. The standards were later renamed in honor of Vasquez, and have subsequently been tightened several times since 2005.

But not all states have these provisions in place, which is why in March of this year, Democrats in the US Congress introduced the Asuncion Valdivia Illness and Death Prevention Act to enact federal heat standards. requiring the provision of shade, water and rest for farmers.

A vulnerable workforce

But more action is needed, say workers and advocates. Although they are considered essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, many workers say the conditions under which they work do not correspond to honorary titles.

Some companies treat workers well, but others care more about the fruit than those of us picking it, said Carolina, a 44-year-old farm worker outside of Delano, Calif., Who asked. that his last name is not used. because she fears reprisals from her employer.

Five months pregnant, Carolina must choose between staying home and losing her salary, or going out to pick grapes when temperatures exceed 40.5 ° C.

The heat is too much. Sometimes I’m light-headed, sometimes I throw up. Workers passed out in the fields, Carolina told Al Jazeera.

By nature, farm work often involves hours of hard work while being exposed to the elements. But that alone doesn’t account for the disproportionate risks farm workers face when temperatures rise, the researchers say.

Yuridia Meza is one of the workers at the wine farm near Arvin, California [Photo: Brian Osgood/Al Jazeera]

Marc Schenker, director of the Western Center for Agricultural Health and Safety at the University of California at Davis, told Al Jazeera that factors such as the immigration status of workers and low wages also contribute.

California has better laws than most, Schenker said. But the reality of being poor and undocumented is that you’re less likely to speak up when these rules are broken.

Even when heat standards are met by farm employers, productivity demands can still push workers to the limit of what their bodies can take, advocates say.

This is especially true for piece work, a style of agricultural work where workers are paid by the pound or box rather than by the hour. With lower productivity resulting in lower wages, workers may feel pressured to skip things like water breaks in order to avoid using the toilet.

This pressure increases when piece work combines with the shorter hours that some farms implement when temperatures rise.

You might have a situation where a worker only works six hours instead of eight, but during that time he’s putting extra strain on his body because he’s trying to make up for lost hours, Schenker explained. Many of the problems boil down to wages that do not allow workers to get by.

Rising temperatures

North America experienced its hottest month on record in June, with an average temperature 1.2 ° C above the 1991-2020 average, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), the service of European Union climate monitoring.

These heat waves do not occur in a vacuum, said Julien Nicolas, C3S scientist, when publishing the data. They occur in a warming global climate environment that makes them more likely to occur.

As climatologists warn that extreme heat will become more common and more intense in the years to come, a conversation about what needs to be done to protect workers is gaining ground.

Climate resilience was put on the radar for me when there were workers breathing smoky air during wildfires without even receiving masks, said Genevieve Flores-Haro, associate director of the Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project. (MICOP), an organization focused on the rights of indigenous farm workers on the central coast of California.

Rising temperatures threaten to change not only the way major agricultural states like California grow crops, but also the risks workers face outdoors in extreme heat. [Photo: Brian Osgood/Al Jazeera]

These are communities on the front lines of the climate crisis, but they are often left out of policy making, Flores-Haro told Al Jazeera.

According to statistics provided by the Californias Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal / OSHA), the agency received between four and six heat-related complaints from farm workers in June 2020.

This year, that number was between 22 and 27, although Cal / OSHA pointed out that a variety of factors contribute to heat-related complaints and that 2020 has seen less than average.

Back in the vineyards outside of Arvin, Fuentes drank cool water from a cone-shaped paper cup provided by his employer.

She has worked as a farm worker in California for 31 years and has felt every rise in temperature so far. When asked if the shorter hours implemented to account for the heat meant less money, she sighed.

Yes, less money. But what can we do? We can’t do anything, says Fuentes. There are still workers in the fields in their 70s. Their situation is the same as mine. They can’t afford to stop.

