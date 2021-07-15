



On Wednesday, July 14, the British government opened a new coronavirus testing center in Torrey, Aberdeen.

Located at the Torry Youth and Leisure Center (AB11 8ER), the testing center is part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities in UK history. In Scotland, it consists of 8 drive-thru sites, 53 walk-through sites, 42 mobile devices, and a 24-hour Glasgow Lighthouse Lab to process samples.

In Scotland, the UK government is providing all COVID testing and testing processing outside of the NHS.

PCR tests must be scheduled in advance by calling NHS Inform or 119. People should only schedule a test if they have coronavirus symptoms (high fever, a new persistent cough, loss or change of smell or taste). or instructed to do so by a clinician or NHS contact tracer.

Lateral flow test kits can now be picked up without an appointment at most local walk-in or drive-thru test sites starting at 3:30 PM daily. Tests can also be ordered online or by phone by calling 119. For more information and to order a test kit online, visit: Coronavirus (COVID-19): Getting tested in Scotland – gov.scot

Health Minister Sir Bethel said:

We have built the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities in UK history to ensure that everyone is regularly tested for COVID-19. As a result, the UK is now a testing giant, performing more tests than any comparable European country, helping to break transmission chains, save lives and detect variants of concern.

New site visits like this one make it much easier to take the exam no matter where you live. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, to protect others and prevent the spread of the virus, we urge you to schedule a test today and follow the advice of the NHS Test and Trace when contacted.

Scottish British Government Minister Iain Stewart

The UK government continues to offer most of the tests in Scotland, a program essential to our recovery from this pandemic. With the release of a vaccine funded by the UK government, testing will help us control the virus, slow its spread and protect our communities.

I would like to express my gratitude to the people who do the right thing, such as coming forward when they show symptoms and getting tested.

This new walk-through facility in Aberdeen is the latest in an extensive network of test centers supporting people across the UK.

Simon Venn, Mitie’s Chief Government and Strategy Officer, said:

During the pandemic, our priority is to support the country’s efforts to fight COVID-19 and help keep the country running. Testing is an important part of the UK strategy to combat coronavirus and we are proud to support the UK Government in this important work. A big thank you to all the NHS staff, Mitie staff and other frontline heroes of Aberdeen who are working tirelessly to keep us all safe.

Aberdeen City Council Chairman Jennifer Laing said:

We are pleased to support the national effort to contain the spread of Covid-19 by making this congress facility available for a new field test site. By working together through partnerships, we can all play a role in keeping our communities safe.

