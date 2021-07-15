Flags on National Mall to honor U.S. victims of coronavirus





Hundreds of thousands of white flags will be planted along the National Mall in Washington in September to commemorate the more than 600,000 people who have died from Covid-19 in the United States.

For two weeks, from September 17 to October 3, the installation, In America: Remember, will cover 20 acres of federal park near the Washington Monument, and those who have lost someone to the pandemic will be able to submit dedications for them. flags.

The artist who announced the project Thursday, Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, planted 267,000 flags in Washington last fall to recognize what was then the death toll from Covid in the United States.

The pandemic has since claimed hundreds of thousands more lives, and the upcoming installation will more than double the number of flags. The memorial will also be spread over a larger location: along the National Mall and bordering the White House, the Washington Monument, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the WWII Memorial.

Ms Firstenberg said an observer standing on the Truman Balcony at the White House would see a white blanket in front of the Washington Monument.

Placing the facility next to the African American History Museum was an intentional choice, Ms. Firstenberg said. People of color have been disproportionately affected by the virus throughout the pandemic, in large part because of social inequalities. Black Americans were much more likely to be infected, more than twice as likely to die from it, and had a harder time getting vaccinated.

Inequity is at the heart of why communities of color have been disproportionately affected by this, Ms. Firstenberg said, explaining that she planned to plant the first flags in the shadow of the museum.

She said she was forced to create the facility because of her outrage at officials who sought to downplay the rising death toll as a mere statistic. Now, she added, the second iteration of the facility was aimed at encouraging hesitant Americans to get vaccinated.

The last thing I want to do is have to buy more flags, Ms. Firstenberg said. And the best way to do that is to get vaccinated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/15/us/politics/national-mall-white-flags-covid-deaths.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos