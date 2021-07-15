US climate envoy visited Moscow and spoke about more than climateExBulletin





Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (left) and John Kerry, the President’s special climate envoy, are meeting this week in Moscow. Kerry’s trip was clearly aimed at improving the bilateral climate as well. Dimitar Dilkoff / Pool via AP .

MOSCOW John Kerry, the President’s special climate envoy, quietly visited Moscow this week, becoming the highest White House official to visit Russia since President Biden took office.

Kerry told NPR that her three days of talks with Kremlin officials were “exclusively” devoted to climate change. But less than a month after Biden’s first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and amid a spate of ransomware attacks blamed on Russian cyber crooks, Kerry’s trip was clearly aimed at improving the bilateral climate as well. .

“Obviously, I think it’s helpful for the countries to talk to each other and try to find something where you can come to some common ground and get things done,” Kerry said in an interview with Spaso House, the residence of the American ambassador in Moscow.

Kerry said he spent about an hour on the phone Wednesday with Putin, who was traveling outside of Moscow. Putin was “very open and thoughtful” about ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Kerry said, and he hoped that “we can continue to feel the kind of possibility of cooperation that emerged during our conversation. “.

Kerry’s main task is to convince other countries to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, which the Biden administration joined in February, overturning former President Donald Trump’s decision. to withdraw from the pact.

The US climate envoy also ended up discussing “the cyber situation”

When asked if he and Putin had talked about anything other than the weather, Kerry chose his words carefully.

“We talked about climate reductions and a very short but nonetheless substantial note for both of us regarding the cyber situation at this point,” he said, declining to elaborate further.

During Kerry’s visit to Moscow, it was reported that REvil, the gang behind a number of recent attacks on US companies, had suddenly disconnected, although it is not clear whether by their own choice. or because a government agency had targeted him. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters he was unsure whether REvil’s disappearance had anything to do with US demands for the group to shut down.

Days before Kerry’s visit, Biden phoned Putin to discuss the ransomware attacks that followed their summit in Geneva, reiterating his vow to take “whatever action is necessary” to defend Americans and US critical infrastructure from cybercriminals. .

Kerry is interviewed by NPR’s Lucian Kim on Wednesday at Spaso House, the official Moscow residence of the US Ambassador to Russia. Stefan Mizha / US Embassy Moscow Press Office .

It is no coincidence that Biden sent Kerry to Moscow to begin the process of improving US-Russian relations from their lowest point since the Cold War. As secretary of state to former President Barack Obama, Kerry visited Moscow so often that his Russian hosts began to joke about his frequent visits.

On her last trip, Kerry received a warm welcome. After Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov received him on Monday for a lunch of smoked duck, filet mignon and wine from southern Russia, a Moscow newspaper wrote that Kerry had received “a particularly warm welcome. “.

Lavrov, who spoke to Kerry dozens of times during his tenure as US Secretary of State, called him “dear John”.

“Your visit is an important and positive signal from the point of view of promoting bilateral relations, eliminating tensions and establishing professional and substantive activities in areas where we can find common ground” , Lavrov said. “This approach is very much in line with the spirit of the Geneva summit between our presidents.

Both sides seek areas of cooperation

Climate change is “the handy fruit of a possible success” in US-Russian relations, said Nina Khrushcheva, professor of international affairs at the New School in New York.

“The more bilateral connections the better,” she said. “If both sides put ideology aside, this visit could lead to something positive.”

What threatens an improvement in bilateral relations, Khrushcheva said, are irreconcilable differences over the Middle East, Ukraine and jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Biden has used the non-confrontational issue of tackling climate change to smooth out relations with the Kremlin in the past. Putin was deeply offended when Biden agreed with an interviewer in March that the Russian leader was a “killer.” After Biden called him in April, Putin accepted the olive branch, first attending the virtual White House climate summit and then agreeing to meet in Geneva.

Besides nuclear weapons and cybersecurity, climate change is an area in which the Kremlin can engage with the United States on an equal footing despite its reduced economic and geopolitical clout. For the Kremlin, the resumption of bilateral consultations on issues of global importance adds to Russia’s prestige and signifies a return to the status quo before 2014, when the United States largely froze relations due to military intervention by Putin in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea.

The Russian president has evolved on the climate

Putin, who heads a carbon superpower with vast deposits of oil, gas and coal, was once a climate skeptic. He once joked that “an increase of two or three degrees would not be so bad for a northern country like Russia. We could spend less on fur coats and the grain harvest would increase.” Putin also blamed volcanic eruptions for causing more greenhouse gas emissions than humans and scoffed at renewables.

Russia signed both the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement, the two historic treaties designed to reduce greenhouse gases, in part because the country’s commitments were based on emissions in 1990 just before the collapse of the Soviet Union brought down much of its heavy industry.

Even as his regime depends on Russian oil revenues, Putin has begun to respond to the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This month, he signed a law requiring Russian companies to report their carbon emissions from 2023.

“The urgency is as high as it could be, and it is the urgency that I have brought here to Moscow in recent days,” Kerry said. “There is a will and a willingness to undertake new initiatives.”

