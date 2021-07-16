Closing tsunami threatens UK downtown as debt rises fivefold | small business





As shops, hairdressers, bars and restaurants fight for survival, they could face a tsunami of independent downtowns after debts rise nearly five times from pre-pandemic levels.

According to a report by Wickes and former Icelandic president Bill Grimsey, about 150,000 small businesses owed between $500 million and $2.3 billion before the pandemic, based on government-backed loans. A series of investigations into the condition of High Street.

Grimsey said at least a third of small businesses are facing bankruptcy, affecting downtown and city centers across the country.

Most have been forced to bear unsustainable levels of debt after being forced into lockdown during lockdown periods to control the spread of COVID-19, and many are on the brink as a result. According to reports, emergency assistance is needed to stop a tsunami caused by the lockdown.

Grimsey said: These businesses are the backbone of communities that often prioritize local people over making money. There is a really human side to this.

People want city centers and downtown areas to be places they want to go for a reason that is unique, and that element is an independent enterprise that offers uniqueness.

Grimsey urged the government to write off loans, potentially using about 2 billion of the money returned to the state treasury by large retailers including Tesco, Sainsburys and B&M to get back business rate easing.

The French government is already implementing policies to save debt-stricken small businesses, and we must do the same to rescue thousands, Grimsey said.

Despite the challenges that downtown businesses are facing as employees and customers become ill or self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone infected with the coronavirus, the first repayments on government-backed loans began last month. .

Grimsey said the government should give small businesses classified as non-essential businesses a vacation until April next year, allowing them to defer paying VAT and employment taxes to survive.

The report also called for the repayment of funds for road improvements to be fair, equitable and based more on the needs of the community rather than on competing projects.

I am critical of the scattergun application process, Grimsey said.

Debt from small independent hairdressers, barbers and hair salons was the hardest hit, totaling $300 million, an estimated six times more than before the pandemic, according to the report.

It won’t take much time to break you down.

Colette Osbourne, who runs two hairben salons in Nottingham, said her business currently has $250,000 in debt. She said she had to take out a loan to pay rent, taxes and wages to keep her business going during the eight months of lockdown over the past year.

Osborne was incredibly difficult.

Despite the easing of lockdowns and closing on July 19, she said the business was still difficult and she wasn’t sure how she would pay off her debt.

Four of her employees are self-isolating, and at one hairdresser, nearly half of her reservations have been canceled after a single day of being sick or quarantined. Osborne said she faces continued demands from the HMRC to pay taxes and the local council for service fees.

She said the situation was even worse because her company had not yet received payment for out-of-business insurance.

We’re very heavy and it won’t take much time to get you down, she said.

Trading this week was down 50%, she said. Anyway, July 19th will make things more difficult.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jul/16/tsunami-of-closures-threaten-uk-high-streets-as-debt-grows-fivefold The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos